The deflating rise in the cost of a bag of groceries, by John McGauley

When I was in college and aspired mightily to maintain my 2.0 grade-point average, there was one subject at which I excelled.
Economics. I understood money and how it behaves.
The concept of inflation was of particular interest to me then because I attended college during first half of the 1970s, when inflation raised its ugly head in the United States higher and longer than at any other time in American history, before or since.
It was caused by the explosion of federal spending and the debt left behind in the propwash for two things: Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” expansion of social services and the Vietnam War.
Exacerbating that was the hefty increase in the price of gasoline; people of a certain age will recall the “gas crisis” of the 1970s. Oh, and to top it all off, Watergate made everybody feel miserable.
Now, four score and six years later, I can see we’re in a comparable — not identical — situation. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme, as Mark Twain wrote.
Trillions have been — and are — being spent by the feds now, primarily during this bleak time of COVID-19. Trillions. Remember, too, that today’s expenditures are on top of the roughly annual $1 trillion defense and $1 trillion social service budgets. Another $2 trillion is about to be released into the economy this week.
Oh, my! We’re going to need a bigger boat!
And we have political instability. And the price of gasoline has risen in the past couple of months.
I don’t think Americans are aware of where we are careening. It’s called the brick wall of inflation.
Inflation is defined, academically, as the result of too great a money supply chasing a static amount of goods and services.
I recall one of my professors explaining inflation in a simple way, by saying that it’s all bound up in the cost of food, specifically the price of bread at the grocery store.
Bread is, apparently to economists, the bedrock upon which all else rests. When the cost of producing bread goes up, everything does.
Have you been to the grocery stores lately? If you’re the one who does the shopping in your household, you know firsthand that inflation is already upon us in a significant way.
Now, the experts at the Federal Reserve say we’ll experience a 2 percent inflation rate in 2021 and perhaps a 2.5 percent increase in 2022.
That is flat-out wrong. In the past year, goods in the grocery store have risen at least 5 percent, many items at least 10 percent. The people who do the grocery shopping know this firsthand.
There are seven members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and each is appointed by the president, confirmed by the United States Senate, and serves a full term of 14 years.
I’d like to lead all of them on a shopping trip to Hannaford’s, Market Basket, Price Chopper, Aldi’s and the Monadnock Food Coop. I can assure you that each of those governors does not grocery shop themselves, otherwise they’d know that inflation has already hit, and it’s probably double what they say it is.
I’d give each $80 and tell them to buy for a family of four the following food — butter, eggs, asparagus, milk, bread, soup, frozen pizza, diapers, cereal and ground beef. Oh, and a 12-pack of beer.
Good luck with that.
Then I’d show them what the same foods would have cost them one year ago, on March 1, 2020. And I’d have them look at how many bags of groceries $80 buys now. Two.
Inflation makes your money worth less and less every year in terms of what you can purchase with it. In the mid to late 1970s that meant that a 14 percent annual inflation rate — which it actually was — would make your $1 worth only 50 cents in buying power within three years.
That also applies to your retirement savings, the car you buy, what the doctor and dentist charge, and the college tuition you pay.
Why don’t people realize this? Because most don’t understand the everlasting and immutable laws of economics: There is no such thing as a free lunch and all debts eventually have to be paid back. Those laws apply to the good and the great, the evil and the stupid. And the government.
Man does not live by bread alone but also yogurt, hummus, fried chicken, Bud Light, Progresso soup, pistachios, salad dressing, romaine lettuce, Hood Ice Cream, Hershey’s Kisses, Cream of Wheat, Cheerios, peanuts, salt, pepper, gravy, toilet paper, coffee …