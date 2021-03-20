The days are getting longer, and I'm feeling righteous and chirpy, by John McGauley

Now that the sap is rising and the pandemic hopefully waning, it’s time to turn my attention to more prosaic subjects. Here are some random observations.
There hasn’t been a scientific instrument yet invented that can measure how tiny my interest is in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
I watched a few clips from Oprah’s interview of this vapid couple and came away from it with a few thoughts: Oprah’s little garden patio is very nice, just what I would expect of her, and I don’t think she could have found a bigger pair of glasses to wear; and … Harry looks like a moron, but it comes to him naturally — just look at his father and grandfather. By the way, I hope that fashion of sporting spectacles the size of dinner plates never returns.
As I watched this interview, yet another little reminder of just how wretched our popular culture has become, I thought it could easily have been the setup to a Monty Python skit, maybe the one about the Spanish Inquisition.
Some people descended on the Monadnock Co-op to protest the mask ordinance. It’s a long and tedious story that stretches back to, say, either the founding of Keene or the Pumpkin Festival, but suffice it to say that one of the organizers of this demonstration was Frank “Footloose” Staples, a Manchester resident whose group has also been responsible for rallies at the Statehouse, protests near Gov. Sununu’s home in Newfields and other supermarket protests. If Temple Mountain can keep just about everybody from the eastern part of the state away from us here in banjo country, why not Mr. Footloose, too?
Only 648 of the city’s 21,157 registered voters showed up at the polls last week, and approved the Keene School District’s $69.2 million budget. Some of them probably even showed up by mistake. What’s the point of even holding an election when more people probably get stopped for DUI than vote in Keene?
Out in the hinterlands, democracy at its most grassroots level once again descended upon us during “Town Meeting” week, and hundreds of issues both big and small came before the voters. Townspeople showed up in their usual crabby moods and drab winter coats, rejecting various proposals that they thought might raise their taxes. Swanzey voters did vote in new horse troughs in front of the town hall offices, though. That’s progress, I guess.
You can say this about the feds, but when they arrest people, they’re good and arrested. They make a big show of it, black SUVs screaming up to residences, police tape set up around entire neighborhoods.
So, it happened this week with the nabbing of some characters we all clump together as “Free Staters,” although they go by other names as well, including Nobody. They’ve been hanging around town for about 12 years, taking advantage of our community’s natural friendliness and acceptance of just about anybody, even Mr. Footloose. The whole deal involves cryptocurrency, which I understand about as much as I do quantum mechanics and black holes. Maybe now they’ll all simply pass into town lore, or at least tidy up the front porch of that house they own at Leverett and River streets. We’re an open-minded town, for sure, but we don’t cotton much to messy front porches.
I was very saddened to hear of former Mayor Dale Pregent’s death at age 84. I only met him once, for a conversation at Prime Roast Coffee on Main Street, which he often frequented. He struck me as a very kind, intelligent, accepting man, with a gentle touch. I never heard anyone say a harsh or critical word about the man, which is a near impossible achievement for a mayor — or any human being. Rest in peace, Mr. Pregent.
The methadone clinic, which is now on the highway at the Swanzey/Winchester town line, has plans to relocate to Davis Street in Keene, kind of near Keene State. Expect some fireworks from residents and businesses in that area to this proposal. File it in the “NIMBY” folder that’s next to “Hundred Nights” folder. I wonder who will be the first person to say in a public forum: “I understand the need to help people, but why at this location?”
Things are getting back to normal and the potholes are getting fixed, the sun sets later each day and I can shed one of the four sweaters I’ve been wearing. And that’s the way it is, as Walter Cronkite used to end his evening news broadcast, at least in Keene and its environs, a special place where everything is important and everyone has a righteous opinion they’ll impose on you in endless detail, sometimes in fractured grammar.