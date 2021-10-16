Sweet memories, revisited after half a century, by John McGauley

A couple of weeks ago I flew to St. Louis for my 50th high school reunion. And, boy were my arms tired. That’s an old joke.
If you’re lucky enough to reach 50 years following high school graduation, don’t pass up the opportunity to attend a reunion, if for no other reason it’s likely the 60th may not be held for lack of ambulatory attendees, including yourself. Or, you may not be around at all.
I didn’t keep up with my high school classmates, I quickly drifted away from them, what with college and then moving out of town to start a career. If it weren’t for Facebook, where in the past two to three years I reconnected with a half-dozen classmates, I would have no knowledge of what happened to the 105 young men I graduated with in May 1971. (The school was an all-boys Catholic institution, which it remains, although its current tuition is $17,000 a year, compared with the $500 annual cost for us.)
There were a few things I did before I left. One, I pulled out a yearbook so I could familiarize myself with the faces and names of my classmates. I shined my dress shoes and purchased a nice pair of slacks and shirt from Miller Bros.-Newton here in Keene; after all I wanted to present myself in better clothes than what I usually wear. Gotta let them know I wasn’t just a bum.
The school sent us all an email with the schedule of events, and the names of those who’d registered to attend. When I arrived, it amazed me how much the school had grown; at least a half-dozen new buildings, several athletic fields and a new performing arts center built with a multi-million-dollar gift from an alum.
The gala began on Saturday afternoon with a Mass held in the school’s chapel. For the life of me, I could not recall ever having been in that church, although I must have been hundreds of times. Oh, well, probably half-asleep at the time. Prayers were offered for our fellow classmates who had died, a listing of them included in a handout given to us when we entered. It saddened and surprised me the names of those who had passed on, for I recalled all of them very clearly. I wondered from what they had perished.
The young priest who presided, an alum himself but much more recently than us, gave what I thought a sterile sermon about some words from St. Paul, when I thought he should have made it more germane to our experience at the school. But they called us up to the altar one by one and we received a medallion from the school. That felt good. Also honored during the rite was the school’s recently deceased principal and president, a priest not too much older than ourselves who died of COVID two months previously. We all wore masks in church, of course.
We then took our time strolling over to the performing arts center for the big banquet, conversing with one another in an animated fashion, merging into a line of attendees who had not attended the Mass. I learned later, and it wasn’t a surprise to me, that about half the attendees no longer felt a strong or any kinship to Catholicism. That’s OK with me, as I’ve had substantial beefs with the church myself.
I’d say about half the men brought their wives but my spouse didn’t attend as she had other commitments back home. Looking over the collection of wives, it was apparent most were the original models, a few obviously what I’d call “aftermarkets.” I found out later that many who attended were divorced, some a couple of times. Some were widowers. Most had kids.
When we entered the banquet hall, lanyards lay on a reception table, attached to large laminated reproductions of our senior photographs. A great touch, I thought, much easier to identify classmates.
The school did a bang-up job with the banquet. The current principal said a few words, offered a prayer, and never once did anyone put the arm on us to donate any money. Besides that, there weren’t any speakers, we all proceeded to eat and shortly afterward, the visiting commenced, and it reminded me of what I think speed-dating is like, quick conversations because the time is limited and you want to get around to everyone.
What do you say to a person you haven’t seen in 50 years? “Hey, what you been up to?”
I wanted to know as much as I could glean from my classmates, so I circulated around the room, introducing myself. I wanted to know where they lived and what their career had included, where life took them. I wanted to know if they had any information about other classmates. They asked me questions, too, and I tried to answer with brief executive summaries of my past 50 years. That’s difficult to do, but you don’t want to grind them down in detail.
Age and weight do a number on everyone. I noticed, too, the proliferation of facial hair — many had beards, as I do.
There was no bragging, we all seemed well beyond the time when success — at least measured in career achievement or income — was relevant. We were all delighted that we’d made it 50 years and still upright.
I didn’t want it to end. I will not see these men again, I figured, since I haven’t seen them in 50 years.
But sweet it was, nonetheless, and I’m still thinking about how wonderful it was to have been with those guys for four years.