Summatively assessing Keene High School's formative noncommunication, by John McGauley

Did I get this right, that
starting next year Keene High School will eliminate midterms and final exams, with grades based on “formative” and “summative” assessments?
And, down the road, the school may also eliminate grade-point averages and class rank?
A little background. An internal email leaked out early in July telegraphing this news to some teachers. The Sentinel had to file a right-to-know request to get the email, which presumes the school didn’t want this particular cat out of the bag, or at least out this early, maybe because the folks who foot the bill — you know, the taxpayers — didn’t need to know about it until it was a fait accompli. Those pesky administrators, or as they’re now known, “educational facilitators.” Either way, the news of the email led to a public meeting — or as the educational facilitators called it, a “questioning session” — about the subject where parents raised some concerns. Why the nerve of those parents!
The original email message indicated the prospective changes were on the table as part of a new movement in schools called “competency-based education.”
I’m not a terribly sophisticated man, I earned only a bachelor’s degree, graduating with a 2.59 GPA at the hind end of my class, but how is “competency-based education” achieved if you eliminate midterms and final exams, with the future prospect that you jettison grade-point average and class rank? Are they not all various ways to measure competency?
I don’t think “summative” is even a word. Turns out it isn’t in the dictionary; any dictionary. It must have originated in some educational conference or academic paper. I’ll assume it means something akin to “summary.”
I understand that we now live in an Alice-in-Wonderland world where language is used not to enlighten, but obfuscate and confuse. “Summative” makes no sense as a word, exactly the reason it was made up: “Hey, do you have that summative assessment of the Red Sox game last night?”; “Doctor, be frank with me, what’s your summative assessment, am I going to live or die?”
The Sentinel’s July 22 story by Meg McIntyre reported the school had released, only in an email, more clarifying information about how grading and assessment will change in the fall.
Let me give you, good readers, a “summative” clarification of that email.
But first I have to refer to the final paragraph of that story, in which Keene High Principal James F. Logan says: “I think the one thing I got out of that meeting a couple of weeks ago was that it’s clear that — and I believe I said that — that we have to do a better job communicating.”
Ya think?
I have a suggestion, start with eliminating words that are made up. I don’t blame this guy, he’s got an impossible job to do, explaining the terribly arcane machinations of education fads that come and go like five-year weather patterns. I still don’t yet understand No Child Left Behind and now they pull a switcheroo to something else.
Logan’s clarifying email, as quoted, contained the following: “In the competency-based system, midterms and finals are not necessary as teachers are continually collecting evidence toward understanding. Teachers may choose to reference content from previous units and use some cumulative assessments, but there will not be a separate midterm or final exam grade.”
Clears things up, doesn’t it? It’s summative to the max. “... collecting evidence toward understanding.” What? Evidence toward understanding what?
The story continues: “If a student fails a summative assessment, they will be encouraged to work with their teachers to “remediate their learning and demonstrate proficiency,” the email notes, at which point the failing grade would be replaced by a new grade.”
It gets even better. Again, from the email: “For 2019-20, the school’s ‘cornerstone competencies’ — defined as collaboration; communication, creativity and innovation; problem-solving, and responsibility — will be rated rather than included in students’ academic grades. The ratings, which will fall into the categories of competency not yet met, progressing, competent, or exemplary, will be included in instructors’ comments on individual summative assessments.”
I can only imagine the reporter was left scratching her head, and the copy editor got cross-eyed, but the press of a looming deadline forced them to go with what they had. There is no way it can be translated into plain English, for it was never intended to be understood.
Anyway, here’s my “summative assessment” of the email: Keene High School, in a non-ending struggle to shuffle a lot of students through the system so they can graduate, has eliminated tests. Instead, teachers will have to come up with a lot of mumbo-jumbo that changes the student’s deserved “F”s into passing grades.
Two things: It’s clear they don’t have a clue why they’re doing this, and teachers will be saddled with a lot more paperwork, which I’m certain will thrill them, what with all their babysitting chores.
Hey, let’s have a big “questioning session” at the high school so we can celebrate our “cornerstone competencies” — defined as collaboration, communication, creativity, innovation, problem-solving and responsibility.
Then we can get all those walking-dead students into a cap and gown.