Revision 2020: We eat too much and exercise too little, by John McGauley

Years ago, Cheshire Medical Center launched what was called Vision 2020, with the lofty goal of making our region the healthiest community in the nation by 2020, hence the name.
I always thought it was a clever title, but wondered if the goal was a bit too ambitious, there being countless communities in the United States.
Well, that got figured out, so the name was changed to Healthy Monadnock, 2020 removed, and it no longer was a race, but simply an omnibus effort to address behavioral and mental problems, substance misuse, tobacco use, access to healthy food and active living, emergency preparedness and health care access.
I laud anybody connected with a program that intends to improve the overall health and well-being of our population. But I don’t think it takes any special intelligence or insight to figure out the most critical health crisis in Keene and the Monadnock Region. Just sit on the park bench outside the entrance of Cheshire Medical Center for a half hour, and if you can’t see the problem, you’re blind.
It’s obesity.
We’re really fat, and getting fatter. Now, experts have written volumes on our obesity problem and its causes, but it’s really very simple. We eat too much.
A human body requires between 2,000 and 2,500 calories a day, and that’s if it’s just sitting around watching The View. If you’re baling hay all day, you’ll require about double that.
Who’s baling hay these days? Nobody.
Many, many people ingest 2,000 calories three to four times a day, and that’s just counting their regular meals. Add snacks and that’s getting their intake up to 10,000 calories a day. And that’s with only 2,000 calories a day being burned up just keeping a body’s temperature at 98.6. Twenty years of that caloric surplus and you see the result, people driving around in motorized carts at the grocery store, dumping family-size bags of potato chips and Oreos into the basket.
That’s why Cheshire Medical Center features wheelchairs that can accommodate 800 pounds. That’s not an exaggeration.
That’s where we’re at; a sizeable minority of our population not only overweight, but overweight by at least 100 to 200 pounds. Evolution simply never designed us to be so big, ergo the proliferation of cardio-vascular illnesses, diabetes and shot knees and hips.
So, that’s the crisis. Now, what to do about it?
Well, number one, don’t set a goal of saving everyone, not even a substantial minority of people who are grossly obese. Most will continue to overeat, no matter how much money you throw at it. It’s human nature to over-indulge. Ask doctors, physician’s assistants or nurses you know how many of their obese patients actually lose weight and change their lifestyle. I’d wager it’s a very small percentage, even when they’re warned that it will cause their premature death.
People are acutely aware they’re grossly overweight, and doctors will probably attest to the fact that they’re very contrite when told to lose weight, and promise to do so. Then the next appointment comes along, and they’ve not done it. Food is so abundant, relatively cheap compared to wages, and almost all of it filled with empty calories.
Number two, bring back physical education classes at our elementary and high schools. Every day exercise, so some of the kids get it into their heads that physical activity can be fun. Again, you won’t solve the problem, but you might encourage some to continue exercising throughout their life. A fat kid tends to stay fat, so try to stop that cycle.
Third, stop lecturing people to eat the “right” foods because it simply doesn’t work, no matter how much you talk at them. You can’t force people to choose fruit and vegetables instead of processed, convenient food. People who run food pantries can tell you that free produce and fruit often sits there the longest, often rotting, while cans of high-fat, high-salt foods are the first to go.
A lot of the preaching about proper nutrition is to the choir, those who already buy in to the concept. Carefully study what’s in the shopping carts of those around you, and you’ll see that thinner people have healthier items in the carts, heavier folks have a lot of junk food, ice cream, sweets. Sure, they’re bad nutrition decisions, but education initiatives don’t put a dent in the problem because the people who need it the most won’t show up to listen to the program.
This all sounds pretty hopeless, but so far there’s been no dent in the trajectory of our increase in average weight since 1960, despite all the talk about it, and money spent on preventative programs.
There is simply too much opportunity to eat.
Perhaps what we’re facing is the acceptance that many people will die early from this problem, and to focus our concentration on those who show signs of truly wanting to turn their lives around. And that is probably a small minority.