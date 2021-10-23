Our planetary defense officer didn't see the Cadillac coming?, by John McGauley

I made a decision to avoid looking at the web for about three weeks — an experiment to decompress from too much information about the world that was driving me to teeter on the ledge and gander over into the abyss, thinking I might jump.
Do you get that way, too? I think our brains evolved over several million years to accommodate only so much information — where the lions and tigers were; which roots were best to eat; the neighbors you should avoid because you suspected they’re cannibals. You didn’t need to know what was happening over the mountain 20 miles away. Now you’re able to know everything that’s going on from Wimberly, Texas, to Jaipur, India, and the daily goings-on with Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus, both of whom frequently take their shirts off when their popularity starts to wane ... I’ve heard.
I climbed back onto the Internet when a meteorite — or a meteor — I get the two confused, exploded over our part of the state. Astronomers said it was actually a bolide, a term which I’d never heard before.
I was up in Maine when it happened, about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, so I didn’t hear the loud explosion that experts think happened fairly close to Cheshire County at an altitude some estimated at less than 30 miles above our heads.
For something that caused this much racket, experts know very little about the whole episode, or at least they’re not saying. I read that some said something from space — this bolide — was the size of a car, which kind of car wasn’t specified, and kept a rendezvous with our planet at the speed of 50,000 mph, about the same pace as Massachusetts drivers in the fast lane of Route 2 travel into Boston. By the way, if you drive that highway, have you ever noticed that although you’re going 95 mph, there are three Audis tailgating you?
I found on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory website that every day earth is bombarded with more than 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles from space. A couple times a year, something as big as this car hits our atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball and explodes way up in the air before reaching the surface.
Every 2,000 years, according to JPL, a meteoroid the size of a football field hits us and, I love this characterization, “causes significant damage to the area.” Ya think? Imagine Soldier Field or Gillette Stadium landing in your backyard at 50,000 mph. The only thing left would be your mortgage, which is indestructible.
Once every few million years, JPL techies say, an object “large enough to threaten earth’s civilization comes along.” Well, there’s that.
Now, NASA claims there are no known asteroids that will hit earth in the next 100 years, and even then, they have a very little possibility of doing so. Keep your eye on that word “known.” And, put this into your computer, too — NASA has launched rockets that blow up on the pad, and they can’t even decide whether Pluto is a planet or a cartoon character.
JPL explains that an asteroid’s orbit is computed by finding the elliptical path above the sun that best fits the available observations of the object. That is, the object’s computed path about the sun is adjusted until the predictions of where the asteroid should have appeared in the sky at several observed times match the positions where the object was actually observed to be at those same times. Here’s a quote from them:
“As more and more observations are used to further improve an object’s orbit, we become more and more confident in our knowledge of where the object will be in the future.”
Got that? Yeah. It all involves the times tables and slide rules.
If you’re not reassured by all that, the feds in 2016 established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, its mission to “lead the coordination of interagency and intergovernmental efforts to plan responses to potential impact threats.”
The office was opened in January 2016 and for the life of me, I cannot find on the web where it is actually located, although a guy by the name of Lindley Johnson runs it, and he has a title of planetary defense officer.
I wonder if he wears one of those new uniforms of our newly formed Space Force?
So, as far as I know, Lindley Johnson and the six guys who work for him had no idea that a bolide maybe the size of a Cadillac Escalade was barreling toward Keene a couple of weeks ago. Maybe they don’t work on Sunday mornings. I would hope that their budget included a few telescopes and a computer.
If they didn’t know that was coming, how can we trust them to know anything? But you can take comfort in the fact that the same government that runs Medicare is committed to keeping us all safe.
I wish I hadn’t started on the web again. I’m on the ledge.