Observations in the time of coronavirus, by John McGauley

I heard people say there are a few silver linings to this black, black cloud of coronavirus pandemic, mostly about how it’s forcing families to get closer, crowbarring us into realizing what’s important in life.
That’s not really true, I think; I don’t see any upside to this thing. But there are many things to observe, significant and trivial.
For example, I had occasion to work with a bunch of volunteers the other night, handing out food to those in need, and we were all wearing face masks to protect ourselves. When you’re speaking to someone wearing such a mask, you’re forced to focus only upon their eyes, and you notice things about them — perhaps how pretty their eyes are, or intelligent, or soulful. You’ve known these people for a long time, yet you’ve never really looked only at their eyes. And, you wonder what they’re seeing in your eyes.
Another observation is discovering that quietness has its own sound. Listen to it. It’s both jarring and eerie at first, then settles down, comfortable-like, a soft blanket upon the senses. A solitary car races down the street at 9 p.m. and its racket is so irritating.
There’s a French word “ennui” — pronounced ahn-wee — and those who know the word recognize that it’s used to indicate boredom. But it actually has a more nuanced meaning — a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction from the lack of excitement or anything to do. I’d wager a lot of us are experiencing that.
I’d also almost guarantee that we’re all becoming almost intimate with our homes, noticing things that we’d never before realized — how dingy the living room colors are, or that there are so many spiders on the ceiling, or that the laundry room is a chaotic mess; a bunch of orphan socks piled in the corner — and they’ve been there for years. Whether we do something about these things depends on our level of ennui.
Some of us are learning to walk. We’re suddenly aware that little buds of grass are emerging from the soil — and it’s kind of uplifting.
And I’ve noticed, too, that some of the pedestrians on the sidewalks and trails don’t say hello to you, as if a friendly greeting — even from 12 feet away — can somehow summon the virus.
I believe that many people are reassessing their lives and their purpose and their achievements or lack thereof. They’re evaluating and weighing their relationships with those in their family or with friends. I wonder if after all of this is over will I be a better person, or will I rubber-band back to my selfish ways?
Are you, like me, making phone calls to old friends who’ve gone neglected for years? Are you going through old family photographs, realizing that a lot of people at your wedding reception are now dead?
I also think people are re-evaluating their relationship with money and belongings. I think some people feel guilty worrying about their stock portfolio or 401K when people are suffering in hospitals or dying of this thing.
We’ve also perhaps re-evaluated our relationship with our cars. Most of them are sitting in garages — there’s nowhere to go — and it doesn’t make sense just to take a drive to nowhere in particular.
Spain and Italy don’t feel so far away now, do they?
I’ve also observed that people are split into two groups — those who are on their smartphones or computers all the time, seeking some reassurance that life is still out there — and those who are on no electronic devices, including TV, turning away from all news. I’ve found my mood slumps in direct relationship to how much time I spend on the web.
I’d also suspect many of us have much more food than we need, our refrigerators and freezers stuffed. And, have you not looked closely in your pantry or cupboard and eyed that homemade apricot marmalade your sister made and gave you for Christmas five years ago? Does jelly get old?
I’ve grown weary of all those toilet paper jokes and memes.
I’ve noticed there are a lot more empty beer and wine bottles in the recycling bins than usual on trash day Wednesday — I see them on my walks. That’s the only time I mark my week, knowing that trash day is Wednesday; all the other days blend into one another.
Last evening, I walked onto my front yard and on the western horizon was the most awesome, beautiful fading red glow from the sun.
Then I walked inside and thought maybe I’d re-paint the living room.