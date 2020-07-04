Now that I think of it, maybe life in the sticks is just right after all, by John McGauley

Don’t you feel safer in a smaller town?
I’ve heard it from a dozen people during the last month that they’re glad they live here. These weren’t statements that came about because I solicited them. I think what they were articulating is that they look at the news and scan the web, and appreciate the fact that they’ve chosen to live in what had been disparaged by some — me first among them — as a backwater.
Backwaters don’t look so bad now.
I grew up in a city, as a lot of folks around here did. But, for many different reasons we ended up here, most because of a job, some because of the lure of greener pastures, literally. Sometimes us former “city slickers” laugh at the Mayberry-like antics and quirks of a small town. If you read this column regularly, you know I’ve made it a cottage industry making fun of these environs.
I love big cities, traveled to many of them countless times, but they frighten me just a little bit, too. It’s because of the feeling I get that they’re always on the edge of chaos.
Many years ago, I was in Los Angeles when the 6.6 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck. I witnessed a mega-city brought to its knees. No electricity, highways destroyed, fresh water in short supply. I saw looting. I read later that seismologists claimed that had the earthquake been just two decimal points higher on the Richter Scale — 6.8 — the metropolitan area would have been a complete disaster.
That scared me.
Another event frightened me, too, although I wasn’t there to experience it. It was a big deal at the time, but largely forgotten now — the chaotic and deadly attempt to evacuate the city of Houston in 2005, just a few weeks after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Another hurricane, Rita, made its way toward the Texas city and it was even stronger than Katrina, and Houstonians who had witnessed what happened in New Orleans — where people decided to wait out the storm — panicked and decided to flee.
The result: the largest evacuation in U.S. history. What happened, though, proved that you can’t evacuate a big city.
According to NPR’s John McChesney’s report at the time, here’s what happened:
“In searing 100-degree heat, cars crept up north I-45, windows down, air conditioning off to save precious gasoline. The traffic jam stretched for over 100 miles and has been going on for over a day and a half. … Gasoline was not to be found along the interstate and cars that ran dry made the gridlock even worse. Abandoned vehicles littered the shoulder lanes.”
Dozens of people died on the road — in a horrific bus fire, in traffic accidents, of heat stroke, according to news reports at the time. The evacuation proved much more deadly than the hurricane itself.
Then, we all remember 9/11.
Now, in Keene, I imagine that we can evacuate the town, safely, in about 24 hours. It won’t mean we wouldn’t get our hair mussed up a bit, but it could be done. We have two advantages — many fewer people and a lot of open space close by in which to flee.
When I’m in New York, Chicago or San Francisco — any larger city for that matter — it’s weird to think that they all require — demand, actually — elevators. They’re everywhere, everyone depends on them to get to offices and their apartments or condominiums. Imagine living on the 45th floor of a posh high-rise and having no elevators for a couple of days, maybe a week? And you’re 70 years old and not in very good shape anyway?
If the electricity goes out, elevators stop, and that means the city stops. In Keene, the electricity can go out, but stopped elevators are a minor problem because we don’t have many of them because we don’t have tall buildings.
But no elevators or subways or trains in New York City, and you have the grand mal seizure.
Here are some other things to think about. Sewage. Imagine 6 million people without proper sewage disposal, even for one day. How about water supply for a million people? Phoenix has only a few days of water reserve if its supply is cut off. The same for Las Vegas.
This is just a wild guess, but I don’t think it’s far from the mark — this COVID thing combined with the unrest in the big cities — is drawing people up to these parts where the perception is that it’s safer and saner, and there is a reduced chance of things getting out of control.
A friend in real estate says that they’re taking calls from people in the big metro areas interested in looking at homes in these parts of New Hampshire and Vermont, mostly those out in the country. They’re not quibbling about prices, either, and in some cases buying properties sight unseen. I figure that trend is going to continue for about a year or two, until COVID isn’t such a threat, and civic unrest has settled down in the big cities.
The other factor is people working remotely, which has finally come into its own. Why live in the expensive suburbs of Boston or New York City if you can more easily work at home around here? Already there is rock-solid evidence of the impact of this reality, in the form of imploding commercial real estate occupancy rates in large cities.
This probably bodes well for the Monadnock Region, maybe for a couple of years. Then, I think, cities will come back into their own — until the next disaster occurs.