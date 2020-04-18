Now, a pandemic; then comes the aftervirus, by John McGauley

I’ve been thinking about all the unintended consequences of COVID-19.
I’ll start with the handshake.
Dr. Anthony Fauci — I call him “Tony” now because he’s so familiar to me — has said perhaps we’ve seen the end of the handshake. From the media reports, I can’t tell if he was serious or not about that statement. It’s going to be hard to shake, so to speak, the handshake, as it’s been used for at least 4,000 years, allegedly developed to indicate that those you were meeting did not have a weapon in their hand.
That’s a trivial unintended consequence, and I think people will revert to handshakes eventually, until the next pandemic.
Speaking of the next pandemic — and there is always a next pandemic — we’ve now had, unintended of course, one heck of a dress rehearsal. We’ve learned our lessons, hard and fast, like a surprise left cross to the jaw.
Next, what the environmentalists could not accomplish in the past five decades has been done in three months — Los Angeles and hundreds of big cities around the world are free of smog. That’s come at a dear, dear cost — the near shutdown of industry — but I think it shows that the automobile is our most significant environmental nemesis. Maybe after this is over, people will realize they don’t need three cars to a family, you don’t need to drive a 7-ton truck to the store to get a bottle of soda, and mass transit will get a boost.
Intimately connected with this, too, is perhaps the most significant unintended consequences post-COVID: Companies and institutions, big and small, don’t need big brick-and-mortar operations, because many employees can effectively work remotely at home. Look for Zoom to zoom.
And what is more brick-and-mortar than our nation’s 3,000 colleges and universities? This last three months has been a dry run for the real ascendency of online education. This is going to place colleges with ungodly high tuitions right in the bullseye for diminishment.
The other unintended educational consequence of the last three months is that “vocational” people — plumbers, HVAC people, electricians, mechanics — the “trades” that are looked down upon by the academicians — are the winners. This will propel more young people to pursue those kinds of careers, at the expense of traditional four-year colleges.
I’m going to go out on a limb here, and say that another unintended consequence of this virus is that young Americans will procreate at a slower rate, continuing a downward trend that the nation has witnessed during the past four decades. Today, the United States fertility rate needed to maintain our current population is 2.1 children per woman during her lifetime, whereas our current birthrate is 1.77.
In nations such as Italy, Russia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Japan and China, already hobbled by birth rates significantly lower than the United States, this trend will reshape the world, perhaps leading to higher wages for most because of fewer people available for a surplus of jobs.
Another unintended consequence that few may realize now is how the tremendous expenditures of the federal government will affect future inflation. You can argue either way the prudence of authorizing these expenditures — Americans needed money because of significant lost employment. However, what citizens should understand is that this isn’t “real” money — it’s simply authorized and printed by the Federal Reserve System out of thin air, added to all the astronomical debt the federal government has already racked up. It’s a dictum of economics that when you have a huge money supply chasing fewer goods and services, inflation results. Watch for it.
There’s a lot more, too. For example:
Cruise ships got much too big, and were always hobbled by occasional outbreaks of noroviruses. COVID-19 made them deadly petri dishes. A substantial number of these massive vessels will be dry-docked for years, if not forever.
Airplanes, buses and trains will be much cleaner now.
COVID-19 will affect politics in a big way. I’ll bet that incumbents of both parties will be surprised when they’re thrown out of office. The reason? Office-holders of all stripes and both parties have behaved irresponsibly, and voters will simply want a clean slate. Traditionally, incumbents in the United States Senate and House of Representatives are routinely re-elected at a rate that spans a whopping and unbelievable 90 to 98 percent. The presidential race? Who the heck can predict that?
This year, I predict incumbency success will be closer to 70 percent.
I’m not going to let the media off the hook, either. I don’t care if you’re a reader of right, center or left media, so-called mainstream press or the web upstarts — the fourth estate has behaved irresponsibly, recklessly, and if the consequences weren’t so serious, I’d say they’ve been a clown car of chaos.
Finally, in a bit of irony, but I think it will be discovered later, is that because hospitals were closed to all but COVID patients, other people didn’t die of unnecessary and/or botched surgeries, staph infections, and ill-advised prescriptions that caused lethal drug interactions. As it’s been said before, if you want to get really sick, go to the hospital.
Some marriages and relationships are growing stronger, some weaker.
And finally, the person who had their finest hour was Queen Elizabeth II, who in a televised address to Great Britain said:
“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.”
Keep Calm and Carry On.