No negative nattering from the non-nabob this week, by John McGauley

A Sentinel reader nailed me the other day in a letter to the editor, castigating me for being too negative and never having anything positive to say about anything; in fact, charging me with hating Keene and the Monadnock Region.
I contribute nothing to the newspaper, he charged.
Maybe. Hey, everyone’s entitled to an opinion.
About a dozen people approached me after that letter was published, saying they didn’t agree with the letter-writer, and asking me if it hurt my feelings.
Not a bit. Sticks and stones can break my bones, but … you know the rest.
I’ve told people for a long time that I welcome feedback to my column, it’s the only way I know that anyone is reading it. Also, critical letters of my column in the paper gin up interest in it. I also tell them if they think I’m negative in the newspaper, they ought to listen to my radio show.
This is all a little exaggerated, but I’ll be the first to admit I often take a jaded look at the world.
But ask yourself this: Would you regularly read a column that was relentlessly positive? You know, like the newsletter from the chamber of commerce or that letter from your congressional representative?
No.
Would you like to hang out with people whose only talk was about how swell everything is? Or, do you enjoy more someone who can crop-dust some juicy gossip and cynical humor?
I think there are more of you who enjoy the latter.
Enough about me. Let’s talk about you. What do you think of me?
That’s a line I use a lot and feel free to steal it, because I stole it from somebody else.
Now, I do have something to write about this week — and it’s about our fair city. It’s not critical, really, but it is telling about our … our … different personality.
Imagine yourself visiting town last week, let’s say you’re here from Sandusky, Ohio, on business and staying at the Marriott. It’s Thursday, Sept. 9.
You’re looking for a place to have dinner and you walk onto Central Square. It’s a beautiful evening. The town looks picturesque, people walking around. It looks to you kind of like a movie set.
You’ve got a copy of The Sentinel with you; you like to learn something about the towns you visit. You end up at a nice-looking restaurant that appears to be a good place to eat.
You order your meal and look at the paper.
Nothing out of the ordinary. “MCH staff must get COVID vaccines by November,” whatever MCH stands for. OK. A photo of Kay Clough at her 105th birthday celebration. All right, good for her.
This is sort of white noise for a small-town newspaper, you figure, the Sandusky Register has those kinds of stories.
“Races emerge for mayor, City Council,” a headline reads.
It’s kind of a bland story, the first four paragraphs a listing about people you don’t know running in upcoming city elections.
Then, in the fifth paragraph, you read this:
“DiMezzo made national news last year when, as a self-described ‘transsexual anarchist Satanist,’ she won the uncontested Republican primary in the Cheshire County sheriff’s race but later lost to Democratic incumbent Eli Rivera.”
OK, that’s different, you say to yourself, enticing you to read on.
Then, in the eighth paragraph:
“DiMezzo is facing multiple charges stemming from what federal prosecutors describe as an unlicensed scheme to sell cryptocurrency.”
The waitress delivers your drink.
“Got a mayor’s race coming up, I guess,” you say.
“Yeah, I think so. I don’t pay much attention to that stuff,” she says.
You continue reading. In the 20th paragraph, there’s this about a candidate running for City Council:
“Freeman, 41, is a well-known libertarian activist and currently on home confinement after being charged in connection with the same cryptocurrency exchange as DiMezzo. Freeman’s charges include money laundering and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise.”
Next paragraph:
“In a phone interview Wednesday, Freeman said he was required to get permission before leaving his home to file for office and that he is able to seek and serve in a government position unless he is convicted. He said he expects his trial to begin in May.”
Well, this is certainly different, you think, nothing in Sandusky like this.
You turn to Page 3A, another headline, another story.
“The Keene man whose legal name is Nobody has been released from jail, more than five months after federal agents arrested him and five other Granite Staters, alleging that their cryptocurrency exchange violated anti-money laundering laws and other financial regulations.”
“Nobody, a libertarian activist who ran unsuccessful campaigns for Keene mayor in 2019 and governor in 2020, had been detained …”
The waitress arrives with your food.
“You don’t take Bitcoin, do you?” you ask.
“No, sir. Only cash or credit cards.”
“Oh.”
After your meal, you stroll back to the hotel.
And it looks so Norman Rockwell, you think.