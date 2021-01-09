My predictions for the coming year: a lot of the same, by John McGauley

I’ll leave it to others to make the kind of sweeping predictions as to what the world will face in 2021 — they’re too awesome to anticipate — and keep my prognostications limited to Keene and Cheshire County.
About 5 to 10 percent of public-school children won’t be returning to their desks when schools reopen this spring, having been siphoned off by those parents who found the experience of home-schooling to their liking, or enrolled them in either private or charter schools. The school districts will find themselves with a shortage of teachers for two reasons — a wave of retirements and younger staff leaving to pursue other careers. Coupled with a long demographic trend of low birth rate in the area, this may lead to talk of closing yet another elementary school in Keene.
Keene State College will experience a significant fall in enrollment, mirroring what will be occurring in most of higher education in 2021. If it were not for the steady leadership of President Melinda Treadwell both before and during COVID, KSC would have suffered even greater losses. More young adults will choose the community colleges in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts because they’re less expensive and more quickly lead to paying jobs.
When the weather warms in 2021, we’ll be minus a third of the restaurants we had in January of 2020. Those that remain will go full-tilt in retrofitting themselves for European-style outdoor dining, a lasting result of COVID. One of the local hotels will shutter for good, while the new one under construction on Key Road will open for business.
The old Kingsbury building off Marlboro Street will remain vacant.
Hundred Nights will continue to search for a new location, and be met with opposition by residents who do not want it near them, arguing that it will lower the price of their homes. Same old, same old.
The two roundabouts planned for Keene will become reality, in spite of lawsuits filed by businesses claiming they’ll be harmed by the new configurations. The courts almost always uphold eminent domain claims by municipal, state and federal authorities.
Keene and its City Council will go through the usual kabuki dance — consultants, studies and hearings, then more consultants, studies and hearings — and we’ll end up with what was intended in the first place, a big, expensive fire station in West Keene that costs more than it should.
The Keene Police Department will be short-handed for the next year, as it has been for the past five years. Fewer young people want to be cops because of all the hassles. A couple more towns in Cheshire County will eliminate their police departments, turning law enforcement over to either the State Police or Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office.
The newly-merged Keene and Peterborough chambers of commerce will merge with the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to form a regional agency that will market the region to prospective employers.
Dillant-Hopkins Airport, owned by Keene but located on Swanzey land, will continue to languish, as it has since 1970.
A small group of physicians, physician assistants and nurses will form a nonprofit medical practice unaffiliated with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, offering a specialized “concierge” clinic for those with higher incomes.
It will take the year 2021 for American House, Hillside Village and RiverMead to get up off the mat following the COVID shutdowns, enabling them to market to new prospective residents.
Landlords who rent to lower-income tenants will find it difficult this year, especially for those who carry mortgages on their rental properties. Tenants who have low-paying jobs will have an almost impossible time paying rent after all state and federal bailouts end. This will produce a housing crisis in the county.
Those selling homes in the price range of $200,000 to $400,000 will find the market is still booming because more Boston-area residents seek a safer, more bucolic setting.
Two local initiatives — the Marlboro Street improvements and the downtown arts corridor — will have to wait for another year or two, kneecapped by COVID. More pressing issues must be addressed first.
One of the mistakes made by those who try to predict upcoming events is they over-dramatize their predictions so people take notice. What actually occurs in the future usually consists of much the same as what happened before; status quo maintains.
An addendum to that is often the things we worry about don’t occur, and events we could never even imagine come to pass, the so-called “black swans” that redirect our lives. COVID is the best example.
Unfortunately, though, the future is the roller coaster you must ride. Try to enjoy it, but prepare for some bumps, jolts and scares up ahead.