'My father was the most important person in my life,' by John McGauley

Father’s Day is this weekend. I asked friends to tell me something about their dads. I’ve kept the sources anonymous.
“Whenever I got a little too big for my britches my father would say: ‘I’ve forgotten more than you’ll ever know!’ Really though, my father was the most important person in my life. He taught me honesty, integrity and the importance of helping others. He was larger than life, loved and respected by many and died way too young.”
“My dad never raised his voice. He never used ‘curse words’ in front of his children. I never heard him use the word ‘hate.’ ”
“… I was a handful in middle school, craving attention … One time my mother was not satisfied with my ironing and demanded that I do it again. I stomped out of the house and ran to my 7th-grade neighbor’s house. I was going to run away and I stayed away from home all of that day. That evening, a classmate was having a party in her basement. My friend and I went to the party. All of a sudden, my classmate’s mother called downstairs and said that my father was there to pick me up. Reluctantly, I walked upstairs and outside to the car. Dad silently drove me home but before I got out of the car, he asked me what my plans were. I said that I was going to New York City. Dad asked, ‘What were you going to do for a job?’ I responded that I was going to be a prostitute. He did not blink an eye, but said, ‘I don’t think you would like that. Now go in the house and go to bed.’ Having raised teens, I loved my father’s reaction to an intentionally shocking response. It was just what I needed.”
“The night before he passed away, my dad offered me some advice. I was 22. He had been battling cancer for nearly a year. The advice, and the fact it was spot on, is as meaningful to me now, 44 years later, as it was to me then.” (The contributor declined to relate the advice.)
“Two things come to mind that my dad said: ‘You are going to a bar too often if the bartender knows your name,’ and ‘Form good routines: check the oil and antifreeze in your engine and the air in your tires every Saturday morning before driving anywhere.’ ”
“My mother ‘ruled the roost,’ so to speak, in our house when I was growing up. Dad rarely if ever got into arguments with her or anyone else. He kept his mouth shut, his head down and agreed with her about 75 percent of the time. On those other occasions, he would quietly do what he wanted and then went to the VFW for a few beers and to have conversations with other men also there to get out of the house like my dad.”
“My dad was the pilot and sole survivor of a bomber shot down during the war and survived a POW camp in Germany where they fed him a steady diet of only cabbage. My mom never served cabbage at a meal.”
“My dad told me to always pay myself first. He also instilled in us 11 children a strong work ethic, paper routes from the age of 6 or 1st grade, whichever came first. He also owned batting cages where the five oldest chased down balls with no safety helmets.”
“During the war, my father prided himself on being the best raider and forager for food. He said that he made sure his unit always had something to eat. He also got frostbite on his feet during the war — not bad enough they had to be amputated — but his feet always bothered him, they really hurt the day we took him to the hospital where he died the next day. But really, he never talked about the war much.”
“My dad drove me to my first ‘date,’ an innocent little visit to a girl’s house one evening. He was wearing this big old formal Homberg hat that men used to wear in those days and drove a really ugly Rambler. I was so embarrassed that I had him drop me off down the street and told him to pick me up at the same spot three hours later. He agreed, and gave me a big smile. I sorely regret ever having been embarrassed by my dad; he was a wonderful man who only later did I realize had both great insights and a powerful sense of humor.”
“I went on a trip with my dad once and we stopped at a restaurant and he forgot to leave a tip. Later, he called the restaurant, got the name of the waitress, and mailed her a big tip, apologizing for the oversight.”
“Our dad had his own accounting business and one time my brother and I got the key to the big old safe he kept in his office. We thought we’d find something valuable, cash or maybe his last will and testament. But when we opened it, we only found potato chips, corn curls and candy — the stuff our mom didn’t want him eating. My brother and I laughed so hard we could hardly stand.”