Mayor candidates are both good; go with the guy you like, by John McGauley

Try as some might be attempting, it’s going to be pretty hard to drag the Keene mayoral race into the political knife fights raging on the national stage. Come on, this is Mayberry, after all, we do things peaceable here on the other side of Temple Mountain.
It’s ridiculous to paint either candidate — Mitch Greenwald or George Hansel — as manning the barricades of either the political right or left, or as flame-throwing liberals or conservatives. They look and act like most guys around here, bourgeois to the max. Well, that’s not completely true; they dress better, and generally use correct grammar.
I’m acquainted with both men, and you know what — they’re decent civic-minded people who serve on the City Council and want to be mayor. One’s young, one’s older; one’s the head of a real-estate agency and the other is an executive at a local manufacturer. They both want Keene to prosper. They have differing personalities, but that’s to be expected — doesn’t everybody?
I don’t think national politics is going to have much traction with the voters one way or the other. Oh, it attracts media attention to focus on Republican vs. Democrat battles, but my guess is most voters ignore the sturm and drang of this fake stage-directed conflict, and will stay focused on local issues like outlandish real estate taxes, champagne-taste city budget expenditures and getting some new business in an economically stagnant town.
A small number of local zealots on the right and the left will vote according to their political proclivities, projecting their ideologies onto one man or the other, but I figure they’ll cancel each other out.
The city of Keene operates under what is generally understood to be a “weak mayor” system. Most cities our size have this; the mayor is subordinate to the council, and the city is run day to day by a professional manager who supervises the city’s department heads.
That doesn’t mean the mayor doesn’t have some power; he or she names city committee members, sets the council’s meeting agendas and can personally influence City Council member or citizens. They get ink in The Sentinel and air time on talk radio, but past mayors have almost always been people with genial personalities who speak relatively softly and carry a small stick. They’re expected to show up at a lot at events.
It’s the City Council races that will matter much more. The council is where the sausage is made, metaphorically. It is this arena where the battle between status quo and change will occur.
If you’ve been paying attention and subscribe to The Sentinel, you’ve read those question-and-answer profiles on each council candidate that ran prior to the primary.
I read those things, and it’s amazing how the stated goals of each candidate, both incumbent and newbie, mimic one another — fiscal responsibility, lower real estate taxes and economic development are almost always the top three priorities.
That’s been true for the 30-plus years I’ve lived in this town. Yet, it has never occurred. Every year there are higher real estate taxes and no economic-development efforts that demonstrate results. Fiscal responsibility? Well, judge for yourselves.
I’ve written this before, there’s some sort of amnesia gas piped into the City Council chambers once members are elected, making them forget about anything they said in those question-and-answer features in the newspaper.
What occurs is a pervading atmosphere among our elected officials of “go along, get along.”
Many Keene residents feel that when it comes to city government, “stuff just happens.” Retired city employees are taken care of with comfy made-up jobs; zoning variances slide by unnoticed; permits are granted to those with political “juice.” Some roads get repaved, some don’t. Consultants are hired willy-nilly. Resolutions on all sorts of national and world issues get proposed and passed.
Voters might contact their council representative about a specific issue, but often don’t come away from the experience with much satisfaction.
Our elected officials may start out with intentions of changing the status quo, but eventually grow inert because we’re largely inert.
Put yourself in the shoes of a council member, attending endless meetings where nobody from the public shows. What do you think happens? I’ll tell you: Eventually you feel no one really cares, which leads to a feeling that you can simply do what you want, with no regard for your constituency. You eventually hang with one coterie or another on the council — birds of a feather. You scratch their backs and they scratch yours.
Think this is wrong? Ask the next 10 city residents you run into who their council representative is. Then ask them if they’ve ever attended any council or other city committee meeting. I don’t think their answers will surprise you.
Read the platforms by Greenwald and Hansel and you’ll see they overlap in significant ways. So, vote for the guy you like. Either one is well up to the job.
And, that’s how it’s done this side of Temple Mountain.