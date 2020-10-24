Let's turn away from politics and into the reader (e)mail bag

The page on which this column appears this week is probably filled with letters to the editor that all read the same because campaigns urge supporters to write paeans — hymns of praise — about their favored candidate.
This would not be an example:
“He’s a low-down sidewinder who borrowed my lawnmower and brought it back broken. He leaves the shopping cart in the empty space next to his car. Do not vote for him.”
Actually, because we’re all fed up with hearing about politics, I thought I’d veer away from that this week. Like the awkward segues in Monty Python, “And now for something completely different,” I’m going to reach into my email bag and address readers’ concerns and complaints that have come in recently.
Without further ado:
Mr. McGauley: Sometimes you use big words that I don’t understand. I think that’s pretentious braggadocio on your part.
Response: You’re correct; it is, as you say, braggadocio, which is a word I’m surprised you know, but which you did misspell in your original email, and which I corrected. I spent quite a bit of time walking through my college library on my way to the bars, so I know a lot of words — and stuff, you know, like facts. So there. That’s why I defined the word “paeans” in the first paragraph of the column, so you’d understand.
Mr. McGauley: I get sick of your constant criticism of Keene. You’re a malcontent, and I can’t imagine many people want to be around you. If you don’t like Keene, why don’t you move?
Response: I like Keene — it’s just a lot of the people here I don’t like; they are just a bunch of low-down sidewinders, dab-nammit! And, I’m too lazy to move. But I truly, truly do hate all things about West Street traffic and the Wal-Mart parking lot. I hate all the big pickup trucks whose drivers tailgate smaller cars. I hate the sneaky meter maids and those horrible parking tickets, and the intersection of Maple, Park and Summit roads, where nobody pays any attention to stop signs. I’m so sick of hearing about the walking dead Pumpkin Festival and how we’ll all be solar-powered by 2030 that I could throw up. But I guess besides all that, I’m pretty content. As for your other point, I hang out with a lot of other malcontents, and we have quite a bit of fun.
Mr. McGauley: You often write about grocery stores and mention them on your radio show. But you never say which one in Keene is your favorite? Where do you shop?
Response: I’m getting to dislike all of them because I abhor self-checkout, which all the stores are doing big-time. I never know what kind of onions I’m purchasing or how to find them on the computer screen. Also, has anyone ever bought a Thai Eggplant, or a manioc, which are on display in Hannaford’s produce department? They look awful. And by the way, although it’s not a grocery store, Home Depot has virtually no human checkout people anymore despite almost 500 red-aproned salespeople on the floor. Also, I don’t think many people realize this, but we have a Yankee Candle store in town, right where they tore down that Olive Garden restaurant. I know there’s been runs on, so to speak, toilet paper, but do you think COVID has helped candle sales?
Mr. McGauley: You never write about positive things. Why?
Response: OK, let me put it to you this way: How often would you hang out over the backyard fence if your neighbor only whispered to you of all the good things your neighbors are doing?
Mr. McGauley: I’m writing to ask you to write about Ashuelot Park and the fact that so many residents — and groups — are using it as a meeting place during this COVID time.
Response: I have noticed that the park is heavily used by citizens now, and I think that’s great. Occasionally I set up a chair behind Starbucks and have lunch as I watch the river. Every once in a while, though, I see the cops run back toward the rear of the park where all the bushes and trees are, so I don’t go back there. Maybe that’s where the Rotary or Kiwanis is meeting.
That’s about all there is for now, folks, although I’ve only touched on a fraction of what comes in to me over the transom. Happy Halloween, and then the really scary day on Nov. 3.