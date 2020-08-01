Let me tell you the real story behind conspiracy theories, by John McGauley

I’m not usually a conspiracy buff. Or nut.
Wait! I am!
In my teens and 20s, I pored over probably a dozen books about the JFK assassination, and that began my interest in what I call the “conspiracy theory of everything big in the world.”
The Web is the alpha and omega for a conspiracy theorist. Before it arrived on the scene one would have to do lots of research in dark and dim libraries, sitting on hard wooden chairs, wearing food-stained clothes and eyeglasses kept together with Scotch tape. Now, everything’s there for the taking, and you don’t have to expend shoe-leather to find things out.
I’m going to tackle two contemporary conspiracies. First, the “fact” that COVID-19 was intentionally spread by the Chinese government.
The theory circulating among many is that someone, either the Chinese Communists, or some mysterious group bent on establishing a world government, intentionally loosed this onto the world so as to bend it to its will.
The theory posits that COVID-19 forced the world into lockdown, wrecked the global economy and destabilized governments so the New World Order could be established.
I don’t buy that. But here’s my own theory of what happened. Some lowly technician at the Wuhan Institute of Virology made a little mistake or had a little accident, like a dropped beaker. Maybe they didn’t even know it. They went home and either got sick or sickened others. Bureaucracies being what they are, some officials at a very low level covered it up because, like in so many cases, they didn’t want to get in trouble with superiors who might punish them.
Weeks went by, the virus spread a bit, and it wasn’t until then that someone high in the warren of government offices in Beijing was told the truth. Then they fudged the information a little bit when they told members of the powerful Politburo because … you know … they didn’t want to be punished.
It’s not hard to believe this, since being “punished” in China may not just mean being fired.
Then the proverbial you-know-what hit the fan, and all because of the unbending rule of “cover your butt” that we all know so well from our own work experience.
Conspiracy number two. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Not to put too fine a point on this, Epstein and Maxwell years ago figured out a very clever operation that its targets didn’t realize until much later.
Epstein and Maxwell didn’t act like traditional blackmailers, I don’t think they even considered themselves blackmailers, and they never even thought to threaten to expose their targets, many of whom had a proclivity for victimizing children.
The two only asked for favors, the kind of largesse that men who are world leaders or magnates can grant — access to more rich and powerful men and opportunities to make lots of — on the surface legitimate — money. They never made a single threat.
Then, some corollary of Murphy’s Law took over, and it all started to come unraveled, and very public, because one woman who’d been victimized by the duo as a young girl came forward. Uh-oh.
The hundred or maybe more men who’d been on Epstein’s jet and who’d visited “The Island” could only see warning lights ahead. Maybe a lot of these men had never taken part in sexual activities there, but were aware of what was going on, and knew that proof of their very presence on the island would wreck their reputations, political careers or wealth.
Now, the part that is red meat for conspiracy theorists — Epstein’s “suicide” while in a federal penitentiary in Manhattan. I put “scare quotes” around “suicide” because even people who are the most disinclined to believe conspiracy theories blanched at the remarkable circumstances of what happened — guards who were asleep, surveillance cameras that were broken, no suicide watch for an extremely important inmate who’d attempted it once before in a cell. You can’t help feeling stupid believing the official story of what occurred.
Epstein’s suicide is the Grassy Knoll shooter, Chappaquiddick, faked lunar landing and staged twin towers demolition all wrapped into one.
Now Ghislaine Maxwell, who sits in a federal prison in Brooklyn.
You don’t have to be a conspiracy nut to wonder if she’ll also commit “suicide,” like her friend Jeff.
I think not. And I don’t think she’ll have a heart attack or stroke or a piano fall on her head as she is escorted into court.
But I think here’s what will happen: You’ll hear less and less about her as time goes on.
Why? Because the men who are wrapped up in this are so powerful, so influential, that the full story cannot come out, will not come out.
And, I don’t think that Epstein and Maxwell have any videos hidden away as “insurance” against reprisals. Why? Because they never considered themselves blackmailers. All they wanted was acceptance and access to the highest level of the rich and powerful, which they received. Come on, Jeff Epstein started out as a schoolteacher, and was worth $500 million when he “committed suicide.”
Maxwell, 58, is charged with a bunch of different counts, all involving enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, with a cumulative maximum sentence of 30 years.
The only thing left is the manifest of passengers on Epstein’s jet. So what? The men can explain that away easy enough, it was just a trip they took.
You’ll hear no more from Maxwell, and she’ll be buried in Area 51.
Oh, and by the way, after all these years I’ve finally come to the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone, shot JFK.