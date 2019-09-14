Keene's airport is an asset; either take it seriously or don't, by John McGauley

Our poor airport, all that concrete and nowhere to go.
You know the place: that really big empty parking lot in Swanzey with a huge runway attached?
“The City of Keene is seeking an experienced Airport Director to oversee the Keene Dillant Hopkins Airport, a thriving general aviation airport with convenient access to regional and northeast markets,” reads an advertisement on Indeed.com, the web-based job-hunting site.
Thriving? That’s a joke.
The job will pay in the range of $84,246 to $104,986, with all sorts of benefits that the city usually provides its employees. The deadline for filing your application is one minute before midnight on Oct. 15.
I’ve written this before: Our local airport is probably the only high card we hold in attracting new industry and business. We don’t have railroads anymore; our highways are two-lane roads that choke down to narrow, winding 30-mph speed traps in places like Dublin and Sullivan. We have no viable economic development outreach. None.
We dope along hoping something good happens, and that Markem and C&S Wholesale don’t abandon us. Liberty Mutual already has.
Because of some accidents of history, we have the third-largest runway in New Hampshire, after Pease and Manchester, capable of landings and takeoffs of just about anything flying today.
Yet, the airport, for five decades, has been treated by civic leaders as an unwanted stepchild, an afterthought. That hundred grand we’ll pay someone to manage that place is simply wasted money. Why? Because there is no interest or political will in making it a viable airport. None.
Prove me wrong.
I have a suggestion, although I fear it will fall on deaf ears. Why not take all the money it’s going to cost to clean up the old toxic-waste dump called Kingsbury, which the taxpayers just bought sight-unseen like a big pig in a poke, and shove it toward the airport?
Put simply, if the city continues to putz around with that airport, either admit the defeat it already is and spend little or no money on it, or make the decision to go for broke and make it our one big draw to get some desperately needed business in the area.
Here’s the blueprint:
Change the name to the Monadnock Regional Airport. We are, after all, more than Keene; we’re scores of towns in both Cheshire County in New Hampshire and Windham County in Vermont.
Build an overnight hangar suitable for three corporate jets.
The airport director is someone expected to keep things going, it’s an operations position. That person is hardly qualified, or has enough time, to be an airport “promoter,” too. They’ll not find anyone qualified to do both. You need someone who can go on the road nationally and market the airport and the region.
Put to rest any notion that our airport will ever attract viable commercial passenger service. It could hardly do it during a time when airlines were subsidized by the federal government to service little cities. (That ended with the Reagan administration.) Corporate jets are what we need.
A corporate jet airport seems ideal for one industry for which Keene is known — sophisticated optics. Because of the sensitive and secret defense-related nature of this industry, few in the area realize we have a handful of prosperous companies that make Keene a center for surveillance-related research and manufacture.
Sunset the city’s Airport Development and Marketing Committee. According to the city’s website, the committee was “established to take a proactive role in the development of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport by collaborating with other city and local economic development efforts to implement the Airport Master Plan; to serve as ambassadors for the airport both locally and regionally, and: to assume primary responsibility in developing and implementing various marketing and public relations programs regarding the benefits of the airport and aviation. These efforts should be aggressive and ongoing.”
Lofty verbiage, but the reality is something different. A reading of the minutes of the panel’s last four meetings indicates the following: It meets infrequently, attendance is spotty, and the matters it deals with are often of an operational nature, the minutiae. It is a panel that maintains the status quo. It’s not their fault, because the city hardly acts as if its airport is important.
Here’s the deal. Admit what is the current reality — that the airport is not a priority, and act accordingly, spending only enough to keep up its maintenance, but no more. Or, make it a priority and spend money to make it the industry draw it can be.
Do one or the other. Just don’t keep up the charade.