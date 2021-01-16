Just think about all that you've been missing, by John McGauley

I’m not really buying all this about how working remotely will permanently replace the old-fashioned office.
Yes, it may modify it somewhat, with a hybrid model of “three days in an office, two days at home,” or some such reconfiguration.
But my bet is most people now miss the office, after 10 months working solo at home, growing much too weary of staring at the same wallpaper.
Think of all these things you now miss:
Month-old rancid remains of birthday cake in the breakroom refrigerator and horribly stained coffee cups that say “World’s Best Dad” and “NASCAR. CHARLOTTE. 1996.” Also, Post-it notes that say “guys, clean the microwave!” and “whoever is cooking fish in here, please stop!”
The guy in the next cubicle who never replaces the toilet paper or realizes there is an air freshener in the bathroom. He’s the guy who marches down the office hallway mid-morning with three old Wall Street Journals tucked under his arm, heading for the long sit in the men’s room’s lone stall.
The woman you’ve gotten close to because of a shared loathing for the senior vice president and you look forward to seeing her in the hallway and laughing till you cry about how he wears his pants so high because he’s got a huge midriff.
The late afternoon staff meeting where everyone’s getting ready to wrap it up, half-out of their seats, triceps flexed on the arms of the chairs, when that show-boating moron from marketing announces this would be a good time to revise the company’s mission statement. You think to yourself that if you could get away with it, you’d like to deflate the tires on his crappy old Ford Focus in the parking lot.
The two maintenance men who roam around all day who you’ve never actually witnessed do any work.
Glancing at your co-worker’s computer screens and wondering if any work actually gets done.
Unsolicited political opinions.
A 15-minute discussion with two co-workers about how many bones everyone has broken, the reason why, and the big question about whether or not bowling is boring. Then everyone goes back to their desk to play solitaire on their computers.
The birthday card for that blowhard down the hallway that lands on your desk for your pithy comment and signature. Part of you wants to write “Why can’t you just retire” and sign a colleague’s name.
The skinny IT idiot with food on his shirt who comes to your office after you’ve called them and the first thing he says is “What did you do to it?” All you want to do is get him in a headlock and slam him against the wall. “What do you mean ‘what did I do to it?’ — I did this to it, you pinhead.”
Watching those colleagues who come in late and leave early, then bend your ear about how much work they’re forced to do.
If you hear one more thing about that woman’s kids and their achievements, you’re going to scream. You’re so tired of her endless vacation pictures and stories about how wonderful her husband is despite you knowing he’s had two DUIs.
If that woman in HR shows any more cleavage, you’re calling the cops for indecent exposure. She already looks like a tightly packed package of kielbasa. Does she own no mirror?
That woman in the next office who lectures everyone about what they should be eating, and prattles endlessly about her latest dietary requirements — no gluten, flourless bread and now she’s a vegan who once a year eats a sustainable fish. You’d like to meet her in a dark alley some night and force-feed her a couple of bear claws, a six-pack of Hostess powdered donettes and an Entenmann’s coffee cake. Take that, wonder woman!
How about the inveterate virtue-signaler? Or the woman who talks about going to Weight Watchers like it was a trip to the Vatican? Or the guy who reveals just a little too much personal information about what he does at night? Then there’s the office Eeyore who needs an anti-depressant. The practical-joker.
Or the Positive Polly who is a walking motivational poster? And the guy who is all about metrics and data-driven decisions or the cliché-spewer who if she tells you one more time to think outside the box, you’ll place her in one.
See what you’re missing? You know you want back in.