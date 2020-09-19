It's neither here nor they're, but Facebook comments can get pretty wild, by John McGauley

It’s a mystery to me that human beings can achieve such sublime things as building Notre Dame Cathedral (and rebuilding it following its devastating fire).
But then, just as you think of that, there’s the readers’ comments sections to stories placed by The Sentinel on its Facebook page.
Put simply, when you open up a forum to everyone to post opinions and comments on current news stories in the paper, you have to be ready for a discouraging and depressing display of snark, ignorance, misstatements, bone-headed logic and name-calling. And what’s worse, these people elect presidents.
I pity the person who must manage the newspaper’s Facebook page, but I’ll say this — if you, the reader, are not checking it every day, you’re missing out big time.
I submit for your inspection something that appeared on the page Tuesday. “Keene woman says vandalism to car included bigoted graffiti.”
I’m sure you all know the backstory about the woman, Aria DiMezzo, a self-described transgender, anarchist Satanist, who won the GOP primary for Cheshire County sheriff (there were no other candidates).
And who would not know about that story? I got a call from a friend in England who saw it on the BBC. All I can say is that Eli Rivera, the Democrat incumbent, doesn’t have much to worry about in the general election.
Anyway, this is a follow-up story about DiMezzo’s car being vandalized.
I won’t even get into the Byzantine details of the story, but read the hundreds of comments posted about this story and I’ll challenge you to convince me it’s not a horrible display of what happens when you open it up to countless morons whose only qualification is that they have a keyboard and some electricity.
Now, it’s not just media catnip stories like DiMezzo’s that attract a lot of comments. One follow-up story this week to Keene’s mask ordinance racked up 146 comments.
Now, sometimes, the comments can be pretty funny, irreverent or take down some sacred cows. A recent post of Alan Rumrill’s excellent historical column, which is published on Saturdays, was entitled “Keene’s first traffic regulations,” and featured an old photograph of Central Square in 1916, with numerous cars in a traffic jam.
One commenter on that story, Tony Morrison, wrote:
“I bet this was taken during the Spanish flu when all the massholes came to NH to shop.”
Here’s a primer for reading the Sentinel Facebook page:
First, there are many people whose comments complain about being restricted to five free online Sentinel articles before they hit the pay wall. Hey, come on, idiots, The Sentinel is a business, it’s not a free drinking fountain on Central Square. Belly up to paying the annual online subscriptions. It’s not very expensive. I’m biased, of course, but how can local residents expect to be well informed if they don’t get the paper?
Second, you’ll find not everything that’s in the online or paper edition finds its way onto the Facebook page. Mostly, important and/or controversial stories are there.
Third, the comments section by Facebook readers are often the most entertaining part of the story.
Fourth, the worst comments are filtered out by The Sentinel, and I’ll presume it’s because of slanderous or libelous statements, or potty-mouth words. Realizing some of the stupid and mean stuff that makes it in, I would love to see these filtered-out comments. They must be horrible.
Fifth, almost all the time, the comments devolve into name-calling of those who made previous comments, then rebuttals by the original commenters. The statements often have little or nothing to do with the actual story being discussed.
Sixth, eventually, the comments veer off into completely unrelated topics, so that a story on the city’s new solar-power initiative ends up in a hilarious and mean-spirited series of comments about the Pumpkin Festival.
Seventh, many of the comments are made by the same group of about 50 people; their names appear all the time. And since you have to give a name to comment on Facebook, you can’t be anonymous. I would like to round up most of these people in Railroad Square and have an English teacher give lessons on the proper use of “their,” “they’re” and “there.”
Now, there are useful and intelligent comments, but often, too, after reading 160 little opinions on a story, one gets the feeling that you’re in the sunroom of the insane asylum in the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” or a skit from Monty Python.
I’m often tempted to offer my own two cents to these Facebook comments, but refrain because I have this column in which to opine; I think it would cheapen my “brand.”
So, keep it up, everyone, pay to get through that firewall so you can keep up with The Sentinel Facebook page, and then you, too, can be “their” with everybody else.