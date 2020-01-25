I'm seeing primary colors in full flannel regalia, by John McGauley

The New Hampshire primary is 17 days away, our state’s big chance to strut on the national stage in full flannel regalia.
After Feb. 11, we’ll sink to where we belong, an odd backwater in the lower 48, and all the politicians and their slick fast-talking staffs will drop us like it was a one-night-stand at a cheap motel, with the half-empty wine magnum on the coffee table.
The Iowa caucuses, which steal some of our thunder prior to our primary, are Feb. 3. Many people don’t realize this because most of us are ignorant louts, but the Iowa caucuses are pretty much like New England town hall meetings; people show up at 1,681 precinct gatherings to discuss and vote on the candidates, often by a show of hands.
Iowa isn’t an election; if you don’t show up at the meeting, you can’t vote. And few Iowans actually go to the caucuses. The winner may walk away with a victory with as few as 40,000 votes in a state population of 3.1 million — that’s 0.012 percent. In New Hampshire at the 2016 presidential primary, 538,024 voters showed up, a whopping 40 percent of the state’s population. It’s going to be an even higher turnout this year, what with all that jabber about a new civil war brewing.
The big complaint about both the New Hampshire primary and the Iowa caucuses is neither state in any way, shape or form resembles the current demographics of the United States. The bicoastal Ivy League elites and their media apparatchiks depict a lot of us as lily-white, GED-earning, gun-toting, in-bred, buck-toothed yokels. That’s not quite true, as both states have relatively high standards of dental care. (Hawaii has, by the way, the most dentists per capita, Louisiana the fewest.)
With Cheshire County being the sanctum sanctorum of liberalism in New Hampshire, the Democratic winner here will be, in my humble opinion, the winner in New Hampshire.
With the caveat that my political predictions have a fairly high error rate and there’s more than two weeks to go, I think Pete Buttigieg will take Cheshire County. That’s just my feeling, based mostly on the fact that it’s my impression he has the best “ground game” in Keene and the other towns in the county. He’s appeared here often, and his people have been canvassing to beat the band.
Our local voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, Annie Kuster, has backed Buttigieg big time, and is his national co-chair. Annie doesn’t do anything without first erecting her sophisticated political meteorology kit and accurately measuring the wind speed and direction of the “official” Democratic Party. Local Sheriff Eli Rivera is Mayor Pete’s state co-chair, too, and he’s a pretty astute political weather-vane guy. The support of these two politicians indicate that the official swells of the party in this state are throwing their weight, and dollars, behind Mayor Pete. You’d never get anyone to admit that on the record, but they are.
Some say it’s between Warren and Sanders. No, I still say Mayor Pete will prevail, especially if he does well in the Iowa caucuses, which I believe he will.
Joe Biden? He’ll do fairly well, but still behind what his polling numbers now say he’ll do. If he doesn’t prevail — get the number one spot — he’s the big loser. Those in the know in the party realize he doesn’t have the mojo.
Sanders will do well, but the Democratic Party is doing what it can to subvert him, just as it shivved him in 2016 with the superdelegate coup engineered by Hillary. For any number of reasons, the party elite do not want, or like, Bernie. Look for them to push forward to the media rumors about his heart health and past praise for the Soviet Union when he was a young man. They’d YouTube his echocardiogram if they could get hold of it.
The others? Poor showings in both states.
Poor little ole’ Cheshire County. We’re the bellwether!
You know, there’s a Republican primary election that day as well. Many people don’t know that Donald Trump is matched against former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. But actually, there are 15 other Republicans on the primary ballot, including Star Locke of Texas, Zoltan Istvan of California and Mary Maxwell of our own state.
Trump will win the GOP nod in New Hampshire, but Cheshire County voters will come close to choosing Weld over the president. That’s how deeply Trump is disliked around here.
But not by all.
Trump’s people have announced that he will hold a rally in Manchester the day before the primary, to steroid-up his supporters. According to Facebook postings I’ve seen, a number of Monadnock Region citizens are planning on attending. I heard a rumor, too, that someone is renting a big bus, offering to throw in an earlier stop in the day at the new MGM Casino in Springfield, Mass. MAGA-hatters; they’re all the same. Nevertheless, I’d like to see the casino.