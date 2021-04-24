I can't wait for the definitive book on this pandemic, by John McGauley

Five years from now, I’ll be the first in line to buy the book on COVID-19.
In 2004, I read the book “The Great Influenza” by John Barry about the 1918 Spanish flu that killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide. It is a riveting read, received only middling attention and sales when it was published, and for obvious reasons shot up onto the best-seller list this past year.
The author outlines in detail what happened during that pandemic — it took decades to figure it all out — and it’s in many ways an exciting mystery story, with researchers playing the roles of detectives.
I expect it will take a long time to figure out what exactly happened this time around. So much is shrouded in unknowns right now, polluted by an indigestible surfeit of contradictory information, much that is suspect. Or, for some aspects of this pandemic, there’s no information at all. This scourge is surrounded by fog machines of politics, conspiracy theories, biases, finger-pointing and strained international relations.
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, COVID had killed, as of Wednesday this week, 3,046,149 people worldwide; 568,475 in the United States.
Perhaps this future book will tell me how, when and where it started. The Spanish flu, misnamed because its origins had nothing to do with Spain, began in Kansas, according to a consensus of scientists and historians who have studied it. Bats transmitted it to pigs, then it passed on to humans. A troop train from Fort Riley, Kan., to Fort Devens in Massachusetts spread it to the world.
I want to know if COVID really started at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, and if so, was it the result of a natural process of viruses, to transmit from an animal — probably bats — to other animals in a “wet” market, then on to humans?
Was it the result of some manipulation of a virus by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is home to the China Centre for Virus Culture Collection, the largest virus bank in Asia, which preserves more than 1,500 strains of viruses? Or was it an accidental leakage from that laboratory? Or did it not start in China at all?
I want to know when the Chinese government first knew about the outbreak, and did it suppress that news to other governments, allowing the virus time to spread before other nations could institute some mitigating measures?
Why does COVID target older people with compromised immune systems, while the 1918 pandemic did just the opposite, killing young and healthy people?
Did face masks and physical distancing matter, and how much?
I want to know if various prevention strategies around the world really helped, or did all nations suffer about the same, regardless of the measures they instituted?
Were worldwide lockdowns unwarranted, or was it the strategic maneuver that kept it from killing millions more?
Did the Centers for Disease Control do a good job, or did it botch it with COVID? Will Dr. Anthony Fauci be judged as a hero or villain, or somewhere in between? And the same with Donald Trump.
What happened behind the scenes to develop the many vaccines so rapidly? And, are there any long-term after-effects of those vaccines?
How did politics enter into the entire picture, and did that screw up much of the response? In 1918, World War I greatly affected that pandemic and its spread, as well as the various worldwide responses.
What medical and scientific discoveries came from this pandemic? The research into the 1918 virus led directly to the discovery of DNA. Thousands of scientists have been hurled against COVID, and they’re bound to have come up with many new discoveries.
I want to know whether or not the world is a better, or worse, place in five years. Did COVID lead humans to birth fewer babies? Did the world economy grow more prosperous, or less so, because of this horrible pandemic? Did this world trauma lead to greater cooperation, or just more chaos?
I want to know if vital information was kept from the public, and for what reason, such as wanting to prevent widespread panic early on in the pandemic?
I want to know if the federal government’s move to pump titanic amounts of money into our economy — both through Trump’s administration and now Biden’s administration — was too much or too little?
I want to read in this book an evaluation of the years 2020-21 and find out more about what is probably the most significant historical event in all of our lives. It will be a very compelling read.