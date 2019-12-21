Here's why there are more Ralphies than Ebenezers these days, by John McGauley

Should you be saying merry Christmas or happy holidays?
Just fooling you; I’m not going to write about that hoary debate.
There is so much to say about Christmas that it’s hard to confine it to a relatively brief column. But I’ll narrow it down to one subject — Charles Dickens, a once-famous author who no one reads anymore except cloying pedants who went to Dartmouth or Penn. By the way, you ignorant louts, the word “pedants” doesn’t mean what you think it does. And look up the word “cloying” and you’ll discover that you know at least a couple of people to which it applies perfectly.
Christmas as we know it today is pretty much a confection of Dickens, who was paid by the word and so regularly cranked out thousand-page novels, somewhat like Stephen King does now.
Ironically, although “A Christmas Carol” is arguably his best-known work — it is also, by far, his shortest, at 110 pages. (His novel “Bleak House,”is so long no one has yet finished reading it; if you meet anyone at a cocktail party who makes that claim, it’s a sure bet they’re a liar.)
“A Christmas Carol” is called a novella and its official title is “A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas.” It was first published in 1843, way before history started, according to our current high school curricula.
Now, I’ll get this out of the way right now. I’ve never read “A Christmas Carol,” nor any of Dickens’ other novels, but I have a surface knowledge of all of them sufficient for a 30-second casual conversation before deftly switching to talking about myself. That’s how I roll on just about every subject.
Here’s what I know about “A Christmas Carol”:
It recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.
The cast of characters is rounded out by Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s clerk; Tiny Tim, Cratchit’s crippled son; and Fred, Fezziwig and Belle, who you really don’t need to know about. It takes place somewhere in England, probably London.
Somehow, I think, the French Revolution plays a role in this story, too, as does a boy named Copperfield, and a really long saga about a lawsuit. But I could be wrong.
According to Wikipedia, the source of all my knowledge about everything, “A Christmas Carol” captured the zeitgeist of the mid-Victorian revival of the Christmas holiday. “Zeitgeist,” by the way, is a German word that can only be used once a year, as it’s a dangerous throw-down in polite conversation, leading some women to develop “the vapors.”
Now, before Dickens wrote this work, Christmas was a muted affair with little fanfare — the one day of the year that men weren’t supposed to beat their wives and children. After “A Christmas Carol,” though, according to Wikipedia, it “inspired several aspects of Christmas, including family gatherings, seasonal food and drink, dancing, games and a festive generosity of spirit.”
Dickens was inspired to write this novella following a visit to the Field Lane Ragged School, one of several establishments for London’s street children. The treatment of the poor and the ability of a selfish man to redeem himself by transforming into a more sympathetic character are the key themes of the story, again according to Wikipedia.
There is also some discussion among academics as to whether this was a fully secular story, or if it is a Christian allegory. The final words of the novella, said by Tiny Tim, are “God bless us, every one!”
Regardless of that discussion, which I’m sure is a lively one among the brain-dead academics, Dickens found “A Christmas Carol” to be his personal gold mine. He read the novella to packed audiences and sold copies worldwide. It made him a rich man. Dickens, later in his life, abandoned his wife, the mother of his 10 children. What a cad.
Now, a few times I have confused “A Christmas Carol” with “A Christmas Story,” which is about a kid who wants a Red Ryder BB gun. Although not having the gravitas of Dickens’ great work, it’s a lot funnier and the family ends up having to eat in a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Day.
Now, for my next week’s subject, I’ll be telling you everything I know about the Mariana Trench, which I read about on Wikipedia. It should take about 30 seconds.