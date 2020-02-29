Here's a tip: Treat restaurant workers like they're actual people, by John McGauley

I have great empathy — and sympathy — for anyone who works in a restaurant, from the owner to the dishwasher, and everyone in between.
The reason is that I worked in a restaurant once, long ago, and it convinced me that I’d never go into any business that involved food service, because I’d last two nights before I hit one of the customers over the head and drag them out by the hair.
Since those who work in restaurants can’t say this publicly for fear of losing business, I will. What other business could you be in where customers are so demanding, crabby, surly and rude over a product that costs only $12.95?
Think about that. I’ve watched people come into a car dealership, ready to spend $45,000, and conduct themselves with docile courtesy, even obsequiousness. And I’ve seen restaurant customers go ballistic because the hollandaise sauce wasn’t hot enough.
It starts with the job of the host or hostess. Ever watch what they have to endure? Impatient blowhards who think they should be seated first, even though they have no reservations and it’s Mardi Gras night. Then when they’re finally seated, the table’s not right; it’s too near the kitchen or the front door or the serving stations, or it’s not near the front window. The candle isn’t lit or the chair’s a bit wobbly.
The busboy or busgirl arrives to place water at each setting. Is there anyone more ignored than these people? They’re less than invisible. Ask somebody the gender of the person who served them water or cleaned their table, and you’ll get blank looks. They could rob — at gunpoint — every single customer and the cops couldn’t get a description.
Then there’s the reading of the menu, and there’s a certain moment when the toe-tapping begins. Where is the waiter or waitress? Come on, we’re hungry. You’re willing to sit in your doctor’s waiting room for an hour, ready to hear about the $123,000 hernia operation you’ll be suffering through, yet get all hot and bothered if you have to wait a few minutes to order your fried clams.
Then she or he arrives, and here is the point at which I’d start to boil if I were them. “How’s the chicken cooked?” What do you mean, how’s it cooked? Oh, we don’t cook our chicken, we serve it to you raw, you moron.
“Now, are those the crispy fries that come with it? And they’re not frozen, right?”
“Could you repeat what kinds of salad dressing you have?”
“Could you repeat what craft beers you have? I’m looking for something from Southern Colorado.”
“Does that have gluten in it?”
“You don’t use canola oil, do you?”
“Sea salt, right?”
“Is the kale fresh?”
“There’s no MSG in that, is there?”
Now, remember, the full bill for a table of four — even at a very good restaurant in Keene, including a bunch of drinks — will be maybe half of what you’d spend on a vacuum cleaner or dehumidifier. If you asked as many questions of a salesperson at the electronics desk at Wal-Mart, they’d throw you out of the store.
“Oh, get her attention, will you, I dropped my fork.”
“We need some more water.”
“I think I’ll change my order. Get his attention.”
“I went in the bathroom, there’s hardly enough toilet paper in there.”
“I don’t think this is Jack Daniels. It doesn’t taste like it. Can you flag her down?”
Then the toe-tapping again, waiting for the food to arrive.
“What, did they have to go to Hannaford’s for the shrimp?”
“I ordered French dressing; this isn’t French.”
“Is everything okay here?” the waitress asks.
“My water’s empty. Where’s the butter? There’s something on this knife, can I get another? The Brussels sprouts are overcooked.”
Again, it’s all for a bill under $100, for four people, and that’s a very nice restaurant. You handed over your Visa card at the dental office that morning and thanked them for charging you $450 for a deep cleaning.
“Oh, I guess we should have told you, we want separate checks.”
“What should the tip be?”
“I don’t know, she had a little bit of attitude when I asked if it was free-range chicken.”
“My beer was a little flat. Not too bad, but it could have been better.”
“Maybe 15 percent. That okay with everybody?”
“You know, I thought my spaghetti was kind of expensive. I mean, $14? I could have made that at home for $3.”
“You think there’s a national shortage of calamari? Did you see how little they gave us?”
When the gang of four leaves, the poor soul who sweeps up is faced with a floor full of food scraps and crumbs, as if a pack of locusts had been there.
“What, no toothpicks?”
As I said, I’d last one, maybe two nights as a waiter, and the cops would have been called to arrest me for assault.
Just remember one thing — $12.95 doesn’t buy you the right to be rude.