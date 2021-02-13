Haven't had the virus, but I've got COVID Brain, by John McGauley

It’s now significantly longer than a year ago when I first heard about a new outbreak of some viral illness. I don’t recall exactly what I’d heard or read but I think it was a vague report about it happening in China.
It’s all very unclear in my memory and I didn’t think much of it; viruses pop up all over the world all the time. They’d deal with it. We made airline reservations to visit Chicago for a family reunion in mid-March.
Then more news the next week, more people in China were getting sick, and some dying. No need to panic, that was far away and they’d probably contain it, as had occurred with previous viruses. But some friends of ours had a son living in Shanghai and they told us he and his wife were confined to their apartment, almost everyone in quarantine by order of the government.
A couple of my relatives canceled their trips to the family reunion. I thought they were overreacting. By the first week of March, we did the same.
The second week of that month we picked up our son at the Brattleboro Amtrak station, he was leaving his home in Brooklyn because New York City was starting to come unglued as cases of this virus, called COVID-19, were showing up in significant numbers. I recall thinking when he got off the train that maybe he’d be with us for a couple of weeks, maybe a month, until this thing blew over. He ended up living with us for eight months and now rents an apartment in Keene, continuing to work remotely for his Manhattan-based media company.
We all know what happened and I need not go into describing it. But I want to make a few comments about where some of us might be now in our heads. At least where I am.
I have what I tell myself is COVID Brain, and I fear aspects of it may be permanent. I’m not trying to be funny here. Doctors note there is a clinical “brain fog” associated with some COVID cases, but I’ve never been tested for COVID, never been sick with anything this past year.
COVID Brain makes me crabby; my fuse is shorter. I get upset at things that before would have simply been minor irritations.
I’m less social; I’ve lost that part of me that is gregarious. During this past summer, I thought it was fun to get together with friends — properly distanced of course — and shoot the breeze, have a few laughs. I don’t think I ever want to be in a crowded place anymore, ever. I Zoom with close friends and my brothers and sisters, and that’s the extent of my social life.
Now, I’m afraid, I’ve gone native and don’t especially care to get together with people except when I have to get some of my minor duties done. Maybe I’ll feel differently when the weather changes and it gets warmer. Maybe not.
This summer and fall I thought it would be fun to someday return to our “normal” life, going to the movies, out to restaurants, making plans for travel, maybe even overseas. Now, the word “normal” doesn’t have much meaning to me. There is no normal.
It’s much more difficult for me to come up with columns that are witty or whimsical. What’s the point of trying to be humorous? It just feels as if I’m trivializing things. What is left of my sense of humor has gotten more cynical, darker.
I’ve lost my habit of reading books. I only occasionally watch television. I used to write novels; now I don’t. I’ve made peace with my small world and relative isolation.
I’ve suffered from depression — clinical depression — and I know what that is. My COVID Brain is not depression, it’s something else. I can’t tell you what it is, but here are a couple of words that may come close, but not exact. Tiring. Plodding.
It’s not boredom, either. But it’s being satisfied with being bored.
Then there’s the guilt that I’m complaining when many have died. It’s guilt that I’ve been spared, that I have a relatively good life with income, while others have lost jobs. I don’t have a mother or father stuck in a nursing home where I can’t go to visit them.
I frequently hear this: “Well, when everyone is vaccinated, we will …” But “we’ll” what?
Will people go back to work in offices? Will there only be a few restaurants and theaters to go back to? Will we ever feel comfortable hugging people? Will some wear masks for the remainder of their lives?
This is COVID Brain.