Eventually, when you've found the right person, talk will turn to the topic of ... skunks, by John McGauley

I opened the hood of my car the other day, just because I’d never looked at it before.
It was awesomely built, extremely complicated, mysterious and obvious that I’d have as much luck trying to understand it as if someone parked the Hubble Telescope in my garage and told me I had an hour to find the nearest supernova.
That’s sort of what I think about marriage.
Nonetheless, I’m going to take a stab at it and explain what I know about marriage, based upon my own experience and watching others.
First of all, I’ve noticed over the years that one of the things you have to know about marriage is that it involves a lot of talking. Occasionally it involves talking about something important, but overwhelmingly it’s mostly talking about small stuff, like explaining to your spouse why the Jersey Mike’s Number 17 sandwich is the best because it has melted cheese and hots on it, plus they put a lot of shaved beef on it.
Then your spouse comments upon their favorite fare at Jersey Mike’s, then adds:
“I’m out of soap, want to go to the dollar store next?”
And you say: “Is that the dollar store where everything’s really a dollar, or is that the other one?”
“You have some mustard on your face … right side.”
“Oh, look, is that that woman who does hair downtown, you know, that one who you thought was crabby?”
“No. She has a much bigger butt than that.”
“What should we have for dinner?”
A marriage that does not include conversations such as this — for about eight hours a day, as a matter of fact — is in trouble.
“Night, hon.”
“Night. Is that a skunk I smell?”
“I don’t smell anything.”
“That’s a skunk. I got to call that guy tomorrow. That skunk guy. You remember his name?”
“No, I don’t know the skunk guy.”
I’ll wager that when you stood at the altar — or out in the field or wherever you were wed — looking at your future spouse, you never in your wildest imagination would think that someday your pillow talk would be about the skunk guy. But here you are doing just that.
Here’s another thing. You have to walk next to each other, side by side, almost all the time. For some reason when I see a couple waking single file, one ahead of the other, I wonder about the state of their relationship or marriage. There is only one exception to this, and that is for the man to lag behind — actually trudge behind — the woman when grocery shopping. That’s approved, and even recommended. That way you can bring up the rear and swipe the big box of Junior Mints off the shelf, the stuff you’re not supposed to be eating, and quickly toss it into the cart at the check-out.
Here’s a third thing about marriage and that I wish someone had told me before — that for much of the time, especially in the later years, it consists of saying “What?”
The other thing is that a good marriage is not always great, or even good. There’s bound to be idle times, or times you can’t believe you married a guy who went out to buy a lawn mower and returned with a new sports car, at the same time you’ve been coupon-clipping to save money on food. Or you grow so sick and tired of them crunching on potato chips like a praying mantis, constantly digging for ear wax, or troweling on too much makeup. You know, marriage is a contract, but if they outlined all the fine print, you’d need an entire law firm to explain it all.
Just because I’m curious about a lot of things, I’ve been wondering why people get married. I did a little research and found out some surprising stuff.
A comprehensive survey conducted by the Pew Research Center — an august outfit, I’ll add — looked at the differences between couples who are married, and those who are cohabiting, but not wed.
I know a number of couples who live together but are not married, and I’m sure many are happily cohabiting. But this Pew survey of about 10,000 adults found that married adults are more satisfied with their relationships and more trusting of their partners than those who are cohabiting.
The survey respondents also said that married partners are more supportive of each other, handle money better, agree more on approaches to parenting, divide household chores more evenly, and communicate more regularly. Married adults are also more likely than cohabiters to say they feel closer to their spouse or partner than to any other adult (78 percent of married couples vs. 55 percent of cohabiters.)
It really doesn’t matter to me whether a couple is married or not, I shed that value judgment decades ago. I’m certain there are both blissful and miserable relationships on both sides of that fence.
Having said that, though, marriage is still a contract, literally, whereas living together is … well … living together. “Why don’t we get married,” is, I imagine, a question that comes up eventually in most serious relationships.
If your partner balks at that question, saying something like “Why?” or “I’m not so sure that’s a good idea,” I would wonder if they’re the right person for the long haul, you know, whether after a couple three decades, whether they’d be able to emotionally cope with — you know — the matter of the skunk guy.