Even for the rich, it's easier to grow apart than 'grow together', by John McGauley

It took me a long time to get over my sadness when Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie split up, and now this. Bill Gates and his spouse Melinda announced this week that they were getting a divorce.
Oh, the humanity! Apparently, money cannot solve all problems.
“Uhh, honey, I have something I want to tell you,” Bill probably said to her over breakfast at IHOP.
That’s the same way it started with Jeff, too, I’m certain, except that was at the Waffle House.
The side of myself that I show to people is very much concerned with world affairs and serious issues — the Russia/Ukraine standoff, the building confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan. Inflation. Immigration.
But the other side of me is busy vacuuming up gossipy details of the rich and famous. I read The Economist in the morning, but pore over London’s Daily Mail at night.
And I’m afraid that Bill Gates takes the cake when it comes to a bizarre case. But then again, I’ve always thought he was weird twit; strip away his wealth and he’s just a nerdy guy with an irritating know-it-all smirk. I’m not so fond of Bezos, either. There’s just a tiny bit of envy mixed up in that, but I do think they’re both dolts.
OK, for those of you who have jobs and can’t or don’t wallow in such juicy stories, let me take over here and tell you all about the Gates’ break-up.
Years ago, before Bill met Melinda, he had a girlfriend named Ann Winblad, and the two would take long weekend trips to the beach.
Well, they sort of broke up, but only kinda sorta, it turns out.
When Bill proposed marriage to Melinda in 1987, he eked out at least a verbal agreement from his new betrothed that he be allowed to continue to spend long weekends with his old girlfriend — Winblad — at the beach every year.
For reasons that will remain a mystery, instead of hitting the earwax out of the creep with a two-by-four, Melinda agreed to the condition. Maybe it was because Gates was already worth a lot of money, and Melinda saw the man had a bright future ahead of him — and for her, too.
So, the years go by, the Gates have three children and end up with a fortune of $130 billion, homes in five states, a fleet of cars, an art collection that includes a $30 million book of sketches by Leonardo Da Vinci (not DiCaprio) and six private jets.
But each and every year, Mr. Bigshot gets to pack his bags and fly off to this old girlfriend’s home in the Outer Banks.
“So, what did you two do this year,” Melinda would ask upon his return.
“Well, we windsurfed and played putt-putt,” Bill would answer.
“Oh, that sounds like such fun,” she’d say. “By the way, I got a call from those people who want to eradicate malaria, so I thought we might talk about donating some money to them.”
“Yeah, sure, whatever you want, Melinda. I got to go upstairs and answer some emails.”
Now, both Melinda and Bill issued the same statement on Twitter this week announcing their pending divorce:
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” their bland statement reads.
I think Bill might have added this addendum to the statement:
“… a decision accelerated by the fact that I came home the other night and found all my clothes burning in a large pyre in the front yard. The locks had been changed, too.”
Also in the joint Twitter, the couple writes:
“… we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”
What a crock. “… grow together as a couple?” Who talks like that? Nobody I know. You don’t “grow together” with your spouse; you just get used to their irritating habits like snoring, picking their nose and leaving their dirty underwear on the bedroom floor.
They’re asking for “space?” I’ll give them space, as in sending them up in a rocket and getting them off this earth.
And so it goes. The universe goes about its business, Bill and Melinda each go their own way, “growing” in other directions. And the hundreds of lawyers are hard at work splitting up all that money.