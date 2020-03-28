During the Time of the Virus, our lives are not our own, by John McGauley

Imagine someone telling you only a month ago that you’d be spraying your mail with Lysol.
So much has changed. In fact, everything has changed.
I have a difficult time trying to recall what it all felt like only two-and-a-half weeks ago. There’s one thing that does come to mind. We were in Lab n’ Lager tavern in downtown Keene, my wife and I and a bunch of our friends. It was crowded and loud and we were all laughing, having a good time, and yelling at each other to make ourselves understood over the din of the place.
Yelling at each other at a distance of as little as a foot. Imagine that now?
There was talk about the virus, but it still seemed somewhat off in the distance, not an abstraction, really, but something happening far from Keene.
Now I wonder if any of us had “it” at the time and spread it to the others. I’ve checked with all of them and, fortunately, no one has come down with the sickness. Yet. But there were probably 75 people in that place at the time, and you wonder.
There’s no going to bars or restaurants anymore, at least for now, during the time of the virus. In fact, we’re mostly all sequestered in our homes, only allowed to leave to get groceries or pick up prescription drugs. We’re closely monitoring our health, watching carefully for coughs and fevers. The hospitals have cleared their decks waiting for the seriously ill, and perhaps by this time next week they will be overflowing with patients, new arrivals being housed in temporary infirmaries such as gymnasiums. These are not abstractions.
Perhaps in the years to come, it will be known as the Time of the Virus. Older people will talk to those who have not yet been born and say, “That was back in the Time of the Virus,” like your parents or grandparents would start a story by saying, “Now, this was during the war,” with the implicit understanding that it was World War II.
When I was a little boy, I recall my great aunt telling me about her experience during the influenza epidemic of 1918, the so-called Spanish flu that occurred at the same time as the final year of World War I.
She described to me a scenario that I found difficult to imagine, every other family having at least one person critically ill with the virus. Because she appeared immune to the illness, for some reason, she helped a local doctor on his rounds to families out in the country afflicted by the illness. This was in rural Missouri and they rode together by horse and buggy, the doctor armed only with a big black medical bag. The roads were unpaved and muddy, she said, and the going was slow. When they approached a home, someone would come to meet them and escort them into a bedroom where a family member was suffering, sometimes delirious from fever. Sometimes the patient had already died.
There wasn’t really anything that the doctor or she could do, she said, medicine still primitive back in those years. They could hope that those who were sick would “pass the crisis,” as she said, the “crisis” being a tipping point they recognized where the patient either got better, or died.
For three months, the 1918 influenza ravaged the population, did its dirty work, and then it vanished. There wasn’t even much written about it later, primarily because it was all subsumed by war news and the eventual victory of the Allies. High school history books didn’t even mention it in most cases, or if they did, only made brief references to it. That seems very strange to us today, but maybe there was a collective wish to forget it and move on.
Of course, the influenza comes back in other mutations, almost every year, but never like the contagion that hit in 1918. You’ve no doubt read this many times during the past two weeks that the “regular flu” afflicts millions every year, and kills thousands.
But this COVID-19 is different. All viruses are living organisms, and like all organisms, they want to live and propagate. That’s why they figure out ways to morph and transform themselves, bypassing the immunity that humans and animals develop to the previous versions.
COVID-19 figured out how to transmit itself from human to human very easily. That’s why “sheltering in place” is of critical importance, to break that contagion chain until a vaccine is developed.
No one knows where this is headed — not the scientists, the doctors, and certainly not our representatives, senators or president. Because of the Web and instant communication, it has created a Category 5 hurricane of information, unfortunately most of it unverified, highly anecdotal, opinionated, agenda-driven or outright absurd. It’s impossible to discern from it the kernels of truth.
Meanwhile, we’re in our homes, staying away as best we can from the outside world. We really don’t know anything except that sometime — sometime — it will abate.
But we’ll never be the same again.