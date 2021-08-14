Does Andrew Cuomo have creamed corn in his shoebox?, by John McGauley

It’s not customary that I would opine about New York politics. It’s not germane to readers in the Monadnock Region and I don’t as a rule really care much about what goes on in Albany.
Until now. It’s because I’m fascinated and fixated with the continuing story of recently resigned Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the cascading accusations of sexual harassment against him. Are there any women left who’ve not accused him? Are there any once-adoring political allies willing to stand by him?
Now the question remains about the fate of a criminal probe, which the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said this week remains open.
It’s difficult to divine whether or not that investigation will lead anywhere.
It all depends on what’s in The Shoebox.
Let me explain. When I was a reporter in Chicago, some of the old veterans in the newsroom talked about the customs and mores of Windy City politicians, arguably the most corrupt in the country, where prison sentences for former governors are resume-enhancers.
They told me that the reason so many Chicago politicians stay around forever, the reason they can weather virtually any accusation (except perhaps for the four ex-governors who went to the Big House), is they spend years diligently collecting string on everybody, friends and foes alike. They’re gathering stuff on other politicians, for sure, but also media figures, tycoons, popular social activists — anyone who’s prominent.
“The Shoebox” was often mentioned as a catch-all in the rough-and-tumble Chicago political scene because it obliquely referred to the story of a former Illinois secretary of state, Paul Powell, who died unexpectedly in 1970. In the man’s hotel suite at the state capitol of Springfield were shoeboxes, strongboxes and briefcases filled with cash, all ill-gotten for favors in a cornucopia of corruption. In an aside that you just can’t make up, along with the money they also found in the same suite 49 cases of whiskey, 14 radios and two cases of creamed corn. What the hell was that all about? Dead men tell no tales.
This happened way before my time in Chicago, but “The Shoebox” was still popular shorthand when I arrived, alluding to any shady political shenanigans. I don’t think current Chicagoans would even know what it connotes anymore.
In politics, like on the shores of oceans, a lot of flotsam drifts in, and politicians and their toadies are quick to salvage it, brush it off, check out its origins and save it in the shoebox.
It’s information that can, if necessary, guarantee mutually assured destruction. Every self-respecting politician has a shoebox.
The thing about having the shoebox in politics is it’s somewhat akin to having nuclear weapons — you can’t actually use them unless there are incoming missiles; their real value is that you possess them and that others know it.
The Cuomo family is, I like to think, what the Medici family was to Florence in the first half of the 15th century: Powerful. Andrew’s late father, Mario, was governor, and a very popular one with a national reputation as a king-maker. Andrew’s brothers and sisters are all very, very prominent.
They must have a closet full of shoeboxes.
Now, it’s my guess that what you want in your shoebox is not just accusations — they’re a dime a dozen — but documentation. Real evidence. My theory is that with the four (FOUR!) Illinois governors who served time … well … their shoeboxes lacked real firepower, no smoking-gun recordings, photos, that sort of thing.
Another thing is that the information, with documentation, must be about someone of equal or greater importance. That’s the fulcrum that can move the needle.
This concept is as old as the hills, stuff from Niccolo Machiavelli, the Italian philosopher for whom the term Machiavellian was coined, based on his book “The Prince.” Coincidentally, old Niccolo did his work at the same time and in the same city where the Medicis went about their business. (I’ve often thought it ironic that in his day, Machiavelli was better known for writing comedies and carnival songs, but admittedly, one must make a living.)
“Politics ain’t beanbag” is a term that originally came from a 19th-century novel by the writer Finley Peter Dunne, according to a 2014 article in The Christian Science Monitor. The quote is from one of his characters, an Irish-American named Mr. Dooley, who likes to sit in his favorite Chicago bar and talk politics.
The phrase is a bit archaic, the Monitor article explained, but mentioned that it’s occasionally used in contemporary politics, citing a 2014 column by New York Post columnist Bob McManus, who wrote about Andrew Cuomo’s re-election as governor that year. In the column, McManus alleged that Cuomo had used dirty tricks to get elected.
The full quote in the column:
“Big deal: Politics ain’t beanbag, as the Irish used to say, and Andrew Mark Cuomo woke up Wednesday morning sitting right where it matters most — in the catbird seat.”
Well, Andrew isn’t quite in the catbird seat right now.
But perhaps he’s thinking of opening the shoebox.
Two cases of creamed corn, 49 cases of whiskey and 14 radios. Think about that.