Cops are people, too; what are they thinking right now?, by John McGauley

What can you say about a job where the last words out of your mouth on this earth could be “License and registration, please.”?
In my entire existence, I’ve never thought about being a cop. Not as a kid or a teen or a young adult. Never crossed my mind; I had about as much desire to be a policeman as I did enrolling in the seminary.
There are cops in my family — a cousin, nephew and brother-in-law. I’ve had occasional dealings with police and reported my share of crime stories in my earlier years that entailed interviewing detectives or hearing their testimony in court. So, maybe I know more about cops than the average citizen.
I’m trying to conjure up how a cop feels about what’s going on in this country lately. You know what I’m talking about — the shootings, the demonstrations, the Chauvin trial in Minneapolis and the scores of videos of suspects being chased and subdued.
Not being a cop places me at a disadvantage in trying to slide myself into their shoes. But they’re all human beings and I qualify as one of those, so perhaps I can imagine what’s in their heads. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out they’d be very discouraged and dispirited.
Are they questioning their career decisions? In the New York City Police Department, there has been a record number of early retirements from its police force. The same is happening in Chicago and Minneapolis and Portland. Recruitment efforts around the country — including here in our own region of New Hampshire — have hit a dead stop, and for good reason. Who’d want to be a cop these days?
Many must be thinking that it’s just not worth it because the politicians and the press and the public just don’t have their backs anymore.
Maybe they’re asking if a yearly salary of $61,380 — the nation’s median pay for a cop, according to 2019 figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — is anywhere near worth putting their life on the line while taking a lot of abuse. Yeah, they might have decent pension benefits, but maybe they think they won’t be in the job long enough to collect.
Maybe they’re thinking that they’re sick and tired of every day witnessing the worst humankind can serve up on a platter. They’re sick of seeing beat-up little kids in hovels and they can’t do anything about the cretins who did it to them. They’re sick of seeing the horrible mess of drug use and knowing that their efforts are as futile as trying to empty the ocean with a tablespoon.
Perhaps they’re fed up with society ignoring all of its problems, forcing cops to clean up all the messes we create.
Maybe they’re tired of arresting the same people out on probation over and over because the court and prison systems are overwhelmed, corrupt or incompetent, or all three.
Perhaps they’re tiring of pulling over cars late at night and wondering if the driver has a 9 mm with its registration number filed down, or a sociopath in the back seat has a shotgun pointed at them, ready to blast them to kingdom come.
Maybe they’re tired of wearing 27.4 pounds of uniform and equipment for eight hours every day, even in the worst heat of the summer. Maybe they’ve seen one too many drunken couples beat the hell out of one another.
Maybe they’re scared silly by the fear of facing a situation where in the blink of an eye they will be forced to make a life-or-death decision on whether or not to draw their weapon. Maybe they’ve worried about a knife blade slicing their neck, in that space just above their body armor.
Maybe they don’t think their own police union — or the top brass — will fight for them if they’re unjustly charged with brutality by some ex-felon with a rap sheet going back 20 years.
Maybe their spouses or boyfriends or girlfriends continually hector them to find a new line of work. Maybe they can’t afford the high premium rates quoted to them by life insurance companies. Perhaps they wonder if they’ll eventually get divorced, just like many of their fellow officers.
Maybe they’re down in the dumps because they realize a lot of citizens think cops are knuckle-dragging racist rednecks or gun nuts or on some kind of sadistic power trip, or struggled to get through high school and couldn’t find any better job.
They call it the “thin blue line” and it’s getting thinner, and the nation will suffer because of this. You’ll suffer from this.
Nope, never wanted to be a cop.