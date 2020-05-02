Cars, girls, movies — who could help but love a drive-in?, by John McGauley

I didn’t write a column last week because I’d written five in a row about the virus, and there wasn’t any more I could possibly say about it.
And, I didn’t have any other ideas.
Now I have one.
Drive-in theaters.
If you’ve been reading The Sentinel, you’ll know that the Northfield Drive-in, sitting right on the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border, has been sold, and will remain open under its new owners.
It’s a real nice drive-in, and my guess is that it’s one of only a handful left in New England. There are only two others drive-ins in New Hampshire and about 300 operating in the United States, from a peak of about 4,000 in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Now, those of us from a certain age bracket will recall drive-ins well. If there were any more fun places back then, I can’t think of many. When I die, and if I go to heaven, I hope it’s a drive-in, next to an amusement park and a casino — and a restaurant that only serves barbequed ribs and onion rings the size of the small spare tires they now put in cars.
I’ve got a lot of funny stories about drive-ins.
First, drive-ins were primarily summer places, so they’re associated with the lazy days when there was no school.
I lived in St. Louis and there were a lot of drive-ins around. One was called “66 Drive-In” because it was located off the fabled highway of the same number, the one Nat King Cole sang about.
I went to the “66” many times, as well as “Ronnie’s,” both of them huge places.
Now, I didn’t go to drive-ins as a little kid, my parents weren’t into that, and I think they might have been a little too expensive for a family of eight kids.
It was as a teenager that I was introduced to drive-ins.
Obviously, you lined up in a car to get in about an hour before sunset. Some tried to sneak people in, hiding them in the trunk, so the operators were smart enough to randomly check. Also, you couldn’t bring in your own food, liquor, or soda pop, unless it was really well hidden.
Once you had the car positioned on the upwardly slanted parking space, you made sure to turn your headlights off. Then you rolled down the window and placed the heavy and clunky speaker on the car door.
Drive-ins had playgrounds for the little kids, the kind of places then that featured jungle gyms and teeter-totters on concrete, you know, so that if you fell, you’d be all right.
The concession stands served food that today would probably be outlawed by every medical association. The prices were a bit higher than normal because you were a captive audience. Up on the screen, before any movie started, was a constant loop of film with dancing hot dogs, fries and drinks, all to the sorry old tune of “Let’s go out to the movies.” It was blunt-force marketing.
Then it got dark. Ten minutes of previews. Some people forgot to turn their lights off and a series of honking horns would tell them that.
Now, I guess most people watched the movie, but also when it got dark, that’s when the hijinks would begin. I mean, after all, you’re teenagers, both genders, raging hormones, invisible in the privacy of an automobile, and there even might be beer involved.
If you went to get something to eat during the movie, you’d have to walk through the rows of cars to get back to the concession stand. And, who amongst us couldn’t resist looking into what was going on inside the cars? To me, there was always a subtle erotic frisson to a drive-in, although I’m sure I would not have articulated it that way back then. You get what I mean.
As a segue to that, there was one X-rated drive-in at the time, called “The Olympic.” Later in high school a bunch of us guys got in somehow — probably with a fake ID. Now, The Olympic was next to a big highway, and they had to place huge tarps up so no one from the highway could see what was on the screen. In those days, what was being shown as X-rated wasn’t what would be considered X-rated today.
Anyway, so we’re all in the car at the Olympic, waiting for the feature to begin. No one is terribly worried about the cinematic quality of the story that will unfold before us.
It was fairly cold that night, probably early November, and there was a chill in the air. We found out that when a number of teenage boys are in a car at The Olympic on a cold night, the windows steam up immediately.
No one could see anything.
What a bunch of morons we were.
There is another drive-in story I recall well. We were at Ronnie’s on a hot summer night. Our friend Bob disappeared and didn’t come back after about a half-hour.
It didn’t really concern us, we figured he ran into some girl he knew.
Then, I saw up on the top of the big screen some motion that wasn’t part of the film. It was someone’s arm swinging back and forth on the screen.
We knew it was Bob. He’d always liked to climb things, and he’d gone round back and scaled the superstructure bones of the big screen, 200 feet in the air. He was signaling to us.
Bob went on to become the president of a bank. Another guy in the car become the pilot of a barge on the Mississippi and a third became an administrator for the Social Security Administration.
I became a reporter. I love drive-ins.