Caracas on a budget; a return trip to the grocery store, by John McGauley

On May 12, I stopped in at Hannaford’s in Keene and bought 15 items, and the total came to $45.38. When I left, I did not abandon my shopping cart in the adjacent parking space — as some people do, which says everything about their lack of character and the breakdown of what’s called the “social contract,” a concept first posed by Plato in his best-selling self-help book “The Republic.”
Now, why do I bring up this seemingly insignificant event of two months ago? I knew I was going to revisit the subject of inflation in a column, so I kept the receipt tucked away in my wallet.
Usually, I don’t even look at receipts, which some shoppers scan so closely before leaving the store that you’d think they’re deciphering Dead Sea Scrolls that they’d just uncovered. These people are also the ones paying with singles and fishing around in their pocketbooks for pennies. They’re always in the way, the ones you’re always behind in line. Oh, and they’ve got an envelope full of coupons, too.
Last week, a little more than two months later, I visited Hannaford’s again and, with pen and notebook in hand, priced the identical items — same size and brands — and they totaled $53.40. I felt like I was a spy for Market Basket or Aldi’s. In fact, the manager did stop me to ask what I was doing. I told him I was with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — Swanzey office — and measuring ambient temperatures for a climate change study in retail establishments in the Monadnock Region. That sufficed and he moved along, but not before telling me he’d heard there were rumors of global warming at Price Chopper’s frozen food section. Not true, by the way.
Now, I know what you’re going to say: Who goes to the grocery store in the first place and buys only $45.38 worth of stuff? Come on, man, that’s like two four-packs of outlandishly-overpriced fruity-flavored Vermont IPAs. Well, in May this was one of those commando trips, in and out in minutes, trying to avoid people I don’t like, or those I do like but who tell stories with no end — or point.
Comparing the two sets of prices, that’s a whopping 17.67 percent increase! In only 60 days! Extrapolated over 12 months, that’s an annual inflation rate of 106 percent.
We’re going to need a bigger boat! Did I miss something and had I been teleported to Caracas?
The feds release an array of figures every month about inflation and I have to say, cynically designed to confuse so as to not make it sound as bad as it is, you know, so it doesn’t upset us regular folk who might vote in the next election. The primary set of figures they release and promote does not include — get this — gasoline or food prices! They call this the “Core CPI,” the acronym meaning consumer price index.
That’s like the doctor telling you they’re going to drop the last number off your total weight.
But even with all this manipulation of figures, the feds couldn’t hide what’s happening. The Core CPI rose 4.5 percent in June, the highest increase since September 1991. Does anyone around here even recall 1991?
Here’s what’s really occurring, and I wish I could rub all those federal experts’ noses into this fact — the price of a small package of Brie on my original May 12 list — the kind that comes in a round cardboard container — rose 38.6 percent!
Same brand, same size. On May 12, it cost $5.04; two months later, $6.99!
What the hell happened at the Brie factory?
Now, I’ve always thought that a lot of cheeses are very pretentious, with Brie certainly among them. With a consistency and texture of hand-cleaning gel used by garage mechanics, I always thought it’s appropriately served to guests who are over-the-top pedants. No, not that other word, pedants are people defined as “those persons who are excessively concerned with minor details and rules or with displaying academic learning.”
Another pretentious cheese is Camembert, a moist, soft pile of awful odors first made in the late 18th century in Camembert, France, to repel English invaders.
I’m a Kraft cheddar man, myself, a lunch-bucket kind of guy. I was buying Brie for my wife. No, she’s not pretentious.
But I digress.
Pretzels, probably the least pretentious of foods, came in second with an increase of 31.6 percent, from $2.50 to $3.29. I hate pretzels, they’re the most boring of foods, but like the Brie, I was buying them for my wife.
A pint of blueberries was next, a 25 percent increase, from $3.99 to $4.99. A pineapple, cantaloupe, grapes followed blueberries, all up significantly.
The only items that cost the same were bananas, Diet Coke, yogurt and a package of candy called “Jumbo Gum Drops,” which I think are made from the residue left from the Fukushima tsunami disaster in Japan in 2011. They’re very good, though.
The only item that cost less was Thomas’ English Muffins, which dropped 16 percent. Hooray!
I’m not picking on Hannaford’s, I’m certain this could have been written using any store in town, or the country, for that matter.
However, this is a game you can easily play. Keep your receipt the next time you shop, and compare it to that which you’ll pay in two months for exactly the same items.
Just so you don’t feel so bad: Venezuela’s annual inflation rate, as of June of this year, is 2,719 percent, according to Reuters. I did not know this, but that nation’s official name is The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and its ruling party is the Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela.