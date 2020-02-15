Avoiding the free radicals is key to being a centenarian, by John McGauley

When I read of the death of actor Kirk Douglas, at the amazing age of 103, it occurred to me what an achievement it is to live for a century.
To live that old, you’ve beaten the odds on just about everything. You didn’t die at birth, you avoided serious illnesses, car accidents, fires, earthquakes, tornadoes, plane crashes, being murdered and the thousand-and-one other ways people can die.
As I’m not 100 years old, nor expect to be, this is only speculation, but I suspect that if you’ve reached that age, you’d rather pass on to the next stage, if for no other reason than you’re just so damn tired and you want to join all your good buddies and brothers and sisters who have gone before.
You don’t have to be a Christian to appreciate what St. Paul wrote as his own life neared its end: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
There is something so powerful — and final — in that short statement of just nouns and verbs, with only a single adjective. (There’s a lesson there, too, for budding writers, to avoid adjectives if you wish to create powerful sentences.)
It’s not unusual these days to see the obituary of 100-year-olds in The Sentinel. The other day I read an obituary of a woman in our area who’d died at the age of 105!
I’ve done a lot of reading about the factors that come into play that determine how old one will live to be.
Genetics is one factor, but often not; people who have had parents and grandparents live to old age can die young.
Lifestyle is another factor, but it’s not the entire story; we all know people who ate healthy foods, exercised daily and dropped dead.
Luck seems to be a big factor, too. For example, though genetic and lifestyle factors can play a role in the development of certain cancers, a recent study conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that bad luck is the biggest risk factor for two-thirds of all cancers.
Bad luck? That’s the best they could come up with?
Of course, luck applies to everything, big time. You drive millions of miles during a lifetime, and bad luck places you in the wrong place at the wrong time and you’re history.
Further research in my laboratory (my home computer) revealed that regardless of genetics, lifestyle and luck, we’re all programmed to die because of what scientists call “free radicals” in our body. I thought that a wonderful term for these things — kind of like all these microscopic Vermont residents running around in your corpus.
No, free radicals are unstable atoms in your body that damage cells, causing illness and aging.
The good news is they have a name for them, the bad news is scientists have no idea about how to prevent them going about their dirty work.
Of course, the dynamics are much more complicated than I’m describing here. One study prefaced its explanation of these varmints by stating “Understanding free radicals requires a basic knowledge of chemistry,” which eliminates me immediately, as the only thing I understood from the high school course was Bunsen burners are fun to play with.
These little rascals don’t care if you eat tofu, sweat for two hours a day at the gym, and abstain from tobacco and alcohol. Well, scientists think bad habits can speed up the work of these free radicals, yet there’s no proof of that, as evidenced that people with bad lifestyle habits can live to be pretty old, too, although it’s wise to avoid those things if you’re playing the odds.
So, back to the subject of really old people. I wonder what goes through the minds of people who are a hundred years old?
Well, for some, probably not much. Every once in a while, there’s a photo in the paper of an ancient woman — let’s call her Bessie because so many 100-year-old women seem to be named Bessie, Bertha or Helen, for some reason. The kind nursing home staff places her in a chair, crown on her head and a bunch of balloons behind her. If she’s thinking anything, it might be “why are they doing such a thing?”
This is just a theory of mine, but I suspect that once you reach the age of 95, you think of the next five years as kind of extra. Those free radicals have almost completed their work, and a lot of things don’t work in your once-youthful body. As I mentioned, all your pals are dead. You look like … well … not your old self. You may welcome death, and the statement from St. Paul rings so true.
There’s talk now of possibly extending lifetimes into 120 years. But no one is coming close to figuring out those pesky free radicals, how they work and why they do what they do. Maybe they’ll figure them out, but as often happens in science, they’ll find some other mysterious subatomic element that causes free radicals to behave the way they do, and then they’ll have the key to unlock them.
It’s always something. And, it’s really about luck.