And people do this willing, intentionally even?, by John McGauley

The distance from Central Square in Keene to downtown Northfield, Mass., is 20.9 miles.
Got that? I think most people here have driven to Northfield, which is, by the way, one of my favorite towns around here, sort of Massachusetts Lite, sans the ’tude of the burgs in that state closer to Boston.
To get there you drive Route 10 south of Keene, through Swanzey and Winchester. Then you go up the steep Manning Hill, which seems like you’re driving up into the clouds, and wind your way until you reach the Massachusetts state line. Then you drive some more and eventually Route 10 changes into Route 63 as you get into Northfield.
You may not realize it, but you’ll brush up against what’s called Satan’s Kingdom, an unincorporated village within the town of Northfield, so named a couple of centuries ago after a resident walked out of a church where a sermon about the fires of hell had just been given and saw a forest fire across the Connecticut River. He told everyone that was Satan’s Kingdom burning and the name stuck. Supposedly a true story, but maybe not.
Here’s my point. Imagine that you don’t drive to Northfield, but run it!
And, imagine that when you finally reach downtown Northfield, you still have 5.3 miles to go!
That’s a marathon. When you finish, you’ll be approaching Miller’s Falls, Mass., into which, to my knowledge, no one from Keene has ever ventured.
About 400 people ran 26.2 miles in the Clarence DeMar Marathon last weekend. Except for the Manning Hill part, the DeMar pretty much replicated the terrain of what I just described. That fascinates me.
A guy named Conor Sleith won that marathon in two hours, 28 minutes and 42 seconds. By the way, although Sleith lives in Waltham, Mass., he grew up in nearby Harrisville. The guy who came in second, Arthur Smith III of Somerville, N.J., came in second, a full 15 minutes behind Sleith. That’s what you get when you put the superfluous III next to your name.
I did a bit of research on what happens to a human body when it runs 26.2 miles. It doesn’t sound good to me.
First, the body’s temperature can increase to up to 103 degrees, the same as a very high fever. Hormones start to run amok, muscle fibers go crazy. Experts who have monitored runners during marathons discovered that something radical happens to the cardiovascular system and brain waves at approximately mile 20, and it’s not the so-called “runner’s high,” where endorphins kick in and you have a feeling of euphoria.
Hardly. The endorphins kicked in miles ago, and then left. At this point, scientific instrumentation can’t articulate what the runner is experiencing, but those who run marathons describe a mélange of feelings akin to a mixture of despair and desperation.
The body is screaming with all its might, “Stop!”
But you can’t stop, not if you want to complete the marathon.
Upon finishing, the havoc on the body doesn’t stop. Many runners experience a sleepless night, although their bodies are exhausted. The stress hormones cortisol and prolactin increase, whereas testosterone decreases. Testosterone is the hormone that starts wars, or on a good day might only lead to road rage. It takes a week for those hormones to return to what’s called your body’s baseline.
Overriding all of this, though, is that runners describe a wonderful sense of accomplishment. That is, when it’s finished. No doubt. Mountain climbers reaching a summit must feel the same.
Clarence Harrison DeMar, for which our race is named, born in 1888, was perhaps the most famous of all marathon runners in this country. He won seven Boston Marathons and competed in hundreds of others throughout his lifetime.
In 1929, DeMar married and took a job teaching printing and industrial history at Keene Normal School, now KSC. That’s his connection to here. He also began working on a master’s degree at Boston University and he ran, walked and hitchhiked to that city from Keene and back each week for two years. The DeMar has been held annually since 1978 in his honor. It started as a rather modest affair and has since grown in number of participants and prestige, now a “qualifier” for its more famous Boston counterpart.
There is some magic ingredient in us humans to strive for achievement, to prepare oneself for the challenge, to endure the pain and come out the other end a different and better person.
Some do it with a marathon, and some do it in other ways, facing life straight on, whether it be in a career, helping others, or in coping with a serious illness or misfortune.
We all have the 26.2 miles we face.