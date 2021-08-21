An attic is filled as much with memories as with junk, by John McGauley

I’ve always been partial to attics. They’re the places you don’t visit very often, but when you do, you tend to linger.
You don’t do that in the basement or in the back of your garage, places where you look wearily at the junk and wonder how much it’ll cost for someone to haul it away. Why in the world do you keep those snow tires to a car you haven’t owned in a decade, a vehicle you paid too much for in the first place over six endless years of monthly installments and then sold for junk?
Snow tires have no emotional residue connected with them. But things in the attic are mental tripwires that spark pure frisson.
Because it took effort to place things in the attic — after all it involved an adroit climb up a spindly staircase that you pulled down from the ceiling — the stuff up there had to be, at one time or another, of more importance than the things you could easily throw into the basement.
You placed stuff up there when you were younger and your legs were stronger — all of you was stronger. You had hair back then — at least on the top of your head — and a huge mortgage that you thought would never be paid off. Back then you could knock back a couple Jim Beams and 7-Ups and tell funny stories way into the night. At least you thought they were funny, but they were probably just tiresome and repetitive. Maybe you still try to regale people with some of those old, tired tales, but because they tend to walk away, you suspect — rightly so — that these anecdotes redefine the word hoary.
Up there is a big box of old tax returns. You pull one out and look at the gross income on a 1040 from 27 years ago and wonder how you raised a family on such a paltry salary. You think to yourself that you never earned what you thought you were worth, but then it occurs to you that everybody probably feels that way. You were chasing the American Dream, damn hard, but maybe instead you should have just raised alpacas and lived in a yurt.
Another box contains financial-aid applications from when your kids went to college. You got precious little aid from all the work your wife did to fill out those applications. But you scraped up the cash somehow and the kids got college degrees and now they have successful careers and political opinions diametrically opposed to your own. You think about all the money you shoveled out to those grossly overpriced schools and figure it amounted to paying cash for a second house out on Spofford Lake.
In a box nearby is your wife’s wedding dress, sealed in plastic. Oh, so beautiful she looked in it when she stood there. Then you think about the ceremony, a full 70 minutes in church with two priests on the altar. They even sprinkled holy water on you. After it was over, you two were so good and married that nothing could rend it asunder, nor has it. Not like today when couples mumble mamby-pamby vows in a so-called ceremony over so quick the last guests haven’t even been seated yet.
It’s a good thing nobody tells you on your wedding day that you’ll never earn enough money to really get ahead; that your stomach will grow at a much greater rate than your retirement funds; and that college tuition is going to cost the equivalent of the GDP of Botswana.
You spot a banjo leaning up against a corner. Tried to learn, never did. There’s a painting next to it, propped up against the wall. It hung in the dining room of your family’s home for near on 40 years, the only thing you wanted from your mother’s house after she died, but you’ve never found an appropriate place to put it in your home. Maybe one of your kids will take it.
Why are there four boxes of old shoes up here? Were you thinking that there will come a time in the distant future when you’ll be in need of three dozen pairs of old shoes? Will you be standing at the Pearly Gates, explaining to St. Peter that you were told to bring a near eternity’s supply of your own shoes? Do you even need shoes in the hereafter? How about underwear?
There’s an old fan in another corner. You don’t recall that being there. And why did you save that lamp?
There is an entire section inhabited by a dozen pieces of luggage, all of various vintages. Are these to be used to carry all those shoes?
Eventually one must leave, the day is wearing on and the sun is beating down on the roof, warming up the attic. Time for lunch. Maybe you’ll scarf up some of that baloney you bought at Hannaford’s yesterday and treat yourself to some white bread, a happy respite from all that rough bulgur wheat stuff you’ve been eating. Lots of mayo, too, which you shouldn’t have, either.
You gingerly step down backward on that attic staircase — you can’t be too careful, thinking that one misstep might mean death or, worse, eight weeks of rehab and co-pays.
Finally, once down, you muster everything you got and lift that staircase back up into the ceiling. The past is sealed up again and you feel good about things. You’ve reached the age where you look forward to a baloney sandwich, just like you did when you were 8 years old.