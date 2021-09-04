Add another empire to the Afghanistan graveyard, by John McGauley

You probably won’t get much of an argument from anyone by saying that the tactical missteps in the final withdrawal from Afghanistan have been a disaster of the first order — militarily, politically and strategically. It’s alarmed our allies and emboldened our enemies. Who knows what ill winds will blow our way as a result?
Watch the videos of the Kabul evacuations and ask yourselves this: What happened? All the King’s Horses and All the King’s Men.
Our government has spent, year in and year out for maybe a decade, about $900 billion every year on our national defense, just about the equal of all expenditures on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. We have 20 aircraft carriers, an air force twice the size of our largest potential rival and each one of our 68 submarines has enough firepower to destroy the world.
According to the National Defense University, we have about 900 generals and flag officers in our armed forces. And when they wear their dress uniforms their breasts are adorned with so many ribbons and medals that it reminds me of the sycophantic Soviet generals who stood with Nikita Khrushchev reviewing that nation’s parade of military power during the 1950s.
We are the world’s superpower, three times the military might of China, our nearest rival. God knows what new weapons we’re developing.
However, Afghanistan will be the single word going forward, the tocsin that will be rung when Americans withdraw from the world, as we will.
Historians have a sobriquet for that part of the world, a nickname, an alias.
The Graveyard of Empires.
Afghanistan has ground up countless lives and emptied the treasuries of many nations and empires over millennia. Alexander the Great, Persia, the Mongols, the Ottomans and the British Empire. The Soviet Union went in there on Christmas Eve of 1979 and came out bloodied and broke 10 years later. Two years later, on the day after Christmas, the USSR went the way of history.
We invaded in 2001 following 9/11, and our last troops left this week, the thousands of videos from hand-held phone cameras documenting the agony of the debacle.
Here are my thoughts on what will happen next:
Afghanistan will degrade into a civil war. It never really was a nation, as such, but a collection of tribes led by warlords, some guided by religious zealotry, some more mercenary in their motives. The same is true of al-Qaida and ISIS. There is no top-down government, but fiefdoms. The late Afghanistan government and military that we spent billions on and touted as our replacement after we left folded in days, its President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to the United Arab Emirates, allegedly with millions in U.S. currency.
Expect this civil war to be excessively violent and bloody, bordering on attempts at genocide.
China, Russia and Iran will support various sides in this civil war with the intention of destabilizing surrounding countries, all with the purpose of subverting the power of the United States.
The Biden administration has been kneecapped by the debacle, and our members of Congress are trying to figure out how its fallout will affect the 2022 mid-term elections. Polls have shown in the last two weeks significant drops in our president’s popularity.
Donald Trump has already begun a drumbeat about our withdrawal debacle, and will continue to do so.
Americans will now be very, very wary of foreign entanglements that involve our military or treasury. In 1975, during the fall of Saigon and South Vietnam, only a couple news cameras filmed our chaotic evacuation of the United States Embassy, and that pathetic scene played with our heads for years and dictated a largely isolationist policy during the Carter administration. But now we have endless videos to watch about our disaster in Afghanistan and my prediction is that they will have a much longer half-life.
The reputation of our military leaders — the brass — has taken a beating. The billions in armaments that we abandoned will be brought up to good effect by critics of our defense budget expenditures.
I don’t think that deep down inside most Americans are comfortable with being the world’s policeman, as we’ve had to be since the end of the World War II. It has led us to do many foolish and sometimes nefarious things, which most Americans choose to ignore. It entangles us in situations that often turn out to be the opposite of what our original intentions were.
We’ll get through this current crisis, but there will be some rough going ahead. Be sure of it.