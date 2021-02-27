A bunch of labor union leaders walk into a bar ..., by John McGauley

While waiting to get my car fixed at the dealership this week, daydreaming in the waiting room because my cellphone wouldn’t work there, I wondered why car salespeople have such a bad reputation.
I’ve always kind of liked the people who sold me cars; they didn’t cheat me, as far as I could tell. And they were pretty friendly, although on my initial visit to any dealer’s lot I usually wear a fake Amish-style beard and hat and say “thee” a lot.
I did a little research and found out that Gallup, the polling experts, keep a running tally — year by year — about what people feel about practitioners of all kinds of different professions.
For example, pharmacists rank really high on the list, with the latest Gallup poll giving them a 71 percent ranking as “high” or “very high.” But then again, can you ever recall a case where you’re at the pharmacy and a disgruntled customer walks away muttering “I can’t stand that guy?”
What would a pharmacist have to do to incur your wrath? Throw the prescription at you? Announce to the entire crowd waiting in line that your STD medicine is ready? I would bet that nearly 100 percent of pharmacy customers wouldn’t even know the name of the pharmacist who fills their prescriptions.
Your pharmacist’s name is actually on the prescription bottle. Next time you go to the drug store, just for fun, insist that you only deal with “Earl” or “Janet” because they are the best. This will cause some mischief, especially if Earl or Janet aren’t working that shift.
Now, this won’t come as any surprise, but telemarketers get a measly 9 percent “high” ranking. But who constitutes the 9 percent who think telemarketers are pretty spiffy people? “You know, that guy that called me about my car’s extended warranty turned out to be great guy; we share the same birthday and our kids are the same age. I bought three warranties from him.”
Down in the basement among telemarketers are United States senators, with a pathetic 11 percent approval. In the 40 years that Gallup has surveyed people about U.S. senators, the highest approval ranking they got was 24 percent, and that was immediately after 9/11, when politicians rode a wave of national mourning. Senators have ranked mostly in the teens for the past 40 years. And, that’s where they belong, as far as I’m concerned, along with U.S. House members.
Who beats senators? Well, real estate agents got a 25 percent approval ranking in the latest Gallup survey, a big improvement from the 1980s and 1990s when they could only generate approval ratings in the low teens. So, they’ve gussied up their reputations by ditching the white shoes and comb-overs.
Lobbyists get a very paltry 8 percent approval rating, among the bottom of the basement dwellers among all professions. When is the last time you’ve heard anyone boast that they’re a lobbyist? “Yes, well, my job is to bribe lawmakers.”
Clergy are rapidly losing approval status, with a rating of 39 percent last year according to Gallup, when in 2000 they garnered a 60 percent favorable mark. I think people are figuring out that a relationship with God doesn’t require a retail middleman.
Journalists have kind of a unique position in the Gallup polls — with a somewhat dismal survey approval ranking of just 28 percent — about the same as real estate agents — but with extremely high numbers of “very low” ratings at 22 percent, placing them among lobbyists and members of Congress. Even telemarketers do better than these scribes in the “very low” rankings.
Sometime in 2015, the “very low” numbers for journalists doubled, and have stayed down there ever since. Being kind of a sometime journalist myself, and having had a career for a decade as a full-fledged reporter, I love being in a profession so well disliked; it suits my churlish personality.
Now getting back to my musings at the car dealership, automobile salespeople are kind of in the middle in the public approval rating, split about 50/50, about the same numbers as those for car mechanics, building contractors and business executives.
Who rates highly? Nurses are number one, and have been for many years, according to Gallup. Who does not like nurses? Doctors and dentists are immediately behind them. Then comes engineers, although I have never felt one way or the other about an engineer. “He builds a damn fine bridge.”
Funeral directors do okay, but don’t hit any balls out of the park, about the same as insurance salespeople and judges.
People are split 50/50 about labor union officials, but how many labor union officials do you know? My vision is of Jimmy Hoffa. Have you ever heard in the bar or restaurant someone warn “OK, here comes a bunch of labor union leaders, maybe we should be going.”
Lawyers don’t rank as low as all the jokes about them might indicate, with only 30 percent ranking them as low or very low. Cops have done very well over the years, improving their image from a low of 37 percent in 1977 to last year’s approval ranking of 52 percent.
Veterinarians? A whopping 71 percent of survey respondents rate them very high. Who doesn’t like their veterinarian? Maybe your dog, but they can’t talk about it.