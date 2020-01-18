A bag of hammers in the House of Windsor, by John McGauley

Not often in my life can I say that I’ve awakened in the morning thinking about the British Royal Family.
But I did once this week, spurred no doubt by this Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news that they want to make Los Angeles their new home after they said they will “step back” as members of the Royal Family, with one caveat — as soon as Donald Trump’s presidency ends. Until that happens, she says, they’ll make Canada their temporary home.
Heaven help us.
Americans have a passing interest in royalty, what with our tendentious break with England some time ago. Besides, we have our own royalty — celebrities — but their fame is fleeting, whereas the Royal Family remains, well … the Royal Family.
But I actually have some inside information about the Royal Family because of a chance encounter and conversation with an older man who was in line with me at the Royal Cambridge Hotel (in Cambridge, England, not Massachusetts.)
This was about a dozen years ago, during the time I was somebody, and the university there had hired me to tell them how to better market themselves in the United States. (They figured out eventually that I didn’t know a whit about what I was talking about, and it took me a year of wrestling with them to get my bill paid, them only forking it over when I threatened to drag it before the World Court in The Hague.)
But I digress. Let’s just say it pays to strike up conversations while you’re waiting in line.
Don’t ask me how this particular bit of information came about, but this guy told me that while he’d served in the British Army, one of his duties was as a chauffeur for the Royal Family.
“So, what are they like?” I asked, naturally.
First of all, he very much liked Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Classy people who always treated him well, he said.
But, Prince Philip, while a nice guy, was as dumb as a bag of hammers. That’s what he said. Bag of hammers. I’ve stolen that expression from him and used it for years to describe some people I know.
Queen Elizabeth, he said, is also nice, but don’t cross her; she’s the boss, the smart one in the family, no question about it. Outwardly gentle and kind, but a buzzsaw behind closed doors to those who anger her. Perhaps Meghan Markle and little Prince Harry are learning that firsthand this week.
I guess if you’d been the Queen of England for so long, you’d be the boss, too.
The rest of the Royal Family? He said they’re idiots.
Whenever I hear anything about the Royal Family, I think of this little conversation with this guy.
I figure that Prince Andrew, who got crosswise of this horrendous scandal involving Jeff Epstein, is most certainly a moron. He agreed to a media interview to try to explain away the story, and it was worse than a disaster, the world learning that he couldn’t have had sexual relations with his accuser, a minor at the time, because he cannot physically sweat, as she had said he profusely did.
Now we have Harry and Meghan. They’re morons, too.
And pathetic Prince Charles? He waits in the wings, with his stupid look, thinking he’ll be a king someday, as soon as the old lady goes to the big castle in the sky. His wife, whatever her name is … Bowles, I think … doesn’t look much smarter than her husband.
I thought this was interesting; that members of the Royal Family actually have real names. Elizabeth’s is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. That’s the name on her driver’s license, no doubt.
Prince Charles’s full name is Charles Philip Arthur George. Prince Philip was born Philip Montbatten and he was called, early in his life, Prince of Greece and Denmark. When he married Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, he became a British citizen.
All the members of the Royal Family have about 16 titles behind their names, including things like Admiral of the Seas and Field Marshal of All They Survey. Prince Harry, who might be living in Malibu in a few years, is also the Duke of Sussex, wherever that is. Prince William, his brother, is married to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (the locale of my inside information.)
The Royal Family is worth, cumulatively, $88 billion. Get out of here!
Now, I’ve been to Great Britain many times, mainly because of that scam I was laying on all their universities, and I found out that the Queen actually works very hard, appearing somewhere in the country almost every day. Besides the big appearances with world leaders, she’s not so big for her britches that she won’t appear at the ribbon-cutting of a new grocery store or highway. Everywhere she shows up, a plaque goes up to say Queen Elizabeth II made an appearance there.
But her much harder job is trying to control a bunch of morons, dumb as, you know, bags of hammers.
God save the Queen.