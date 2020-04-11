26 thoughts on coronavirus, community, relationships and more, by John McGauley

You’ve (hopefully) read my thoughts on the current situation already. So enough about me. I asked friends to write me one sentence about the virus, anything they wanted. (Some didn’t follow the one-sentence rule. All were guaranteed anonymity.)
Here goes:
“While standing in line for over an hour to enter a Toronto Wal-Mart, my son and I struck up conversations with people from the UK, Australia, Ethiopia and, of course, Canada. It felt good. The world is united against one common enemy.”
“I pray that those living with anxiety can find a way to be positive about the future, hoping that by thinking of the positive their anxiety is more manageable.”
“I’m realizing how vulnerable our economic and social systems are. Competence in government matters. Science matters. Facts matter. Leadership matters. Elections have consequences. I’m starting to worry about whether we can have free and fair elections in November.”
“So many thoughts, but I firmly believe the Chinese government purposely created the virus, released it and was willing to sacrifice thousands of its own in an effort to destabilize the world’s economy for its own gain; more commonly known as biological warfare.”
“I’m persistently concerned about job loss in the service industries and how physical isolation may normalize.”
“Only the intervention of Jesus will stop this.”
“Just as our world changed dramatically after 9/11, our world now will change one hundred-fold as science advances in the fight against deadly viruses, as education methods advance electronically, as our country produces more products rather than reliance on importing from abroad but most importantly as each person reflects on what is important in life and that the golden rule is not a trite statement but one to truly live by.”
“I’ve rediscovered the power of music, choosing to limit watching the news to once a day, and instead listening to music from happier times.”
“I continue to wonder why we are treating this pandemic completely different than any other by shutting down a world economy instead of isolating those who are most at risk.”
“It turns out that living in the quiet, forgotten southwest corner of New Hampshire isn’t all bad.”
“President Trump’s mendacity and dishonesty made this crisis horribly worse, based on his downsizing government disease scientists; ignoring Presidents Obama and Bush and doctors as well as Bill Gates warning about pandemic; calling pandemic a hoax; name-calling and feuding with governors and mayors he doesn’t like; downplaying and ignoring his presidential responsibility. I am beyond angry with his lack of empathy, and his lying, all to protect his re-election.”
“I have had a good and comfortable life; and I probably have a few more good years left. Having taught for many years, I have witnessed resilience from students and teachers. However, I am sorry for our youth and the situations they have inherited in their lives ... war, gun shootings, political partisanship, disease and much anxiety and stress because of the media and of the importance placed on materialism.”
“It’s disheartening to realize that the public’s relatively recent awakening to the existence of a ‘Deep State’ is in turn fueling much of the cynicism we’re seeing about whether we should trust government-issued pronouncements and quarantine orders.”
“The one thought that has been consistently swirling in my brain is the enormous responsibility that you have to the people that you live with. Every time that you leave your home for whatever reason, keeping yourself protected and safe by who and what you come in contact with, is also keeping your loved ones protected.”
“We’re lucky to live in a part of the world that’s often removed from so many of the world’s perils. Not this time. We’re also lucky to live in a community that shows up when our neighbors are down. Especially this time.”
“Will the world ever be the same as we knew it? We took all so much for granted and now simple things are a treat.”
“I would say after seeing notices on every business door — now I understand what it must have been like in war time, in several countries.”
“During my walks of the neighborhood, I have seen positive messages chalked on the sidewalks, which have brought a smile and sometimes a chuckle.”
“I have more time to check in with my family and friends now, as there’s fewer distractions, and they seem to have more time to chat on the phone, too.”
“Our home state of Missouri has closed all state parks and the City of St. Louis has apparently closed Forest Park. Yet Japanese researchers have found it 17 times less likely to catch coronavirus outside than if you are inside. Since quitting playing Pickleball, I have gained 5 pounds.”
“Socialism (government bailouts by none other than Republicans) wins the day. Who’d a thunk it?”
“The level of anxiety and fear in coworkers has reached a high I have never seen in my 45 years of working ... people are genuinely afraid for their families, friends and themselves.”
“I miss seeing my kids and granddaughter.”
“1963 Kennedy assassination — lone shooter Oswald — U.S. government lie. 1964 Gulf of Tonkin incident — U.S. government lie … Vietnam War until 1973. 2003 Iraq Weapons of Mass Destruction — U.S. government lie … global war without end. 2020 Corona virus — U.S. government lie … ????? ... loss of all USA citizens’ freedom. I hope that this one is on the level — but history tells a different story.”
“Notwithstanding that most of us are wearing masks, I am surprised at how many people I recognize. How did those bank robbers from yesteryear get away with just wearing a kerchief?
“I have been dating my partner for well more than a decade. We ordinarily spend a lot of time with each other. But now it is mostly ALONE with each other. Big difference. She told me while we were hiking that if our relationship survives this mess, we will be together for the rest of our lives.”