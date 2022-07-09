Thoughts while waiting in the emergency room, by Owen Houghton

These thoughts preoccupied my time while in the waiting room of the ER. As I watched folks of all ages and medical needs parade in and out, thoughts of my own circumstances were hard to avoid — I found myself revisiting what was most important in my life.
Forty years ago, I taught a course for college freshmen aimed at maximizing their educational experience, with focus on their future. One of the exercises was to write their own obituary and examine values and beliefs about priorities of their life to come.
As a counterpoint to the “me-ism” in fashion in those days, with many students focused on their personal wealth and business careers, I asked “What is your most valuable possession? Material needs or personal, things or others, what will be your goals?”
In those days, abuse of substances was a major societal and campus problem, so this posed an opportunity to raise the question of potential effects over the long run for one’s health related to what one took into their body — needless to say, late life was not an important concern for these young people.
Students were advised that the state of their health directly affects how they live, love, work, relate and believe, with encouragement to maximize wellness with a positive outlook toward health and responsible actions to promote well-being. Hope I took my own counsel!
Now, sitting here in the emergency room dictating to my Android, I reaffirm that my health is my most important asset. I also know that significant others are important to my well-being — recent events have occurred to remind me that each of us should have someone we can rely on in an emergency. The importance of family or friends and the necessity of companions cannot be overstated.
I am influenced by the situation of a neighbor who required an ambulance to take her here, then to the hospital and later to rehab. When I checked on the heat in her home, and found it remained in the same condition as when she left in the middle of the night — bed unkempt as she had gotten out of it; refrigerator untouched; beverages and snacks lying around — it was obvious she had no local contacts to rely on.
Many older Americans are living in similar situations that border on self neglect, sometimes referred to as elder abuse. They want independence, but the conditions may be very unsafe. This prompts me to encourage my readers to file their papers, advanced directives on who would make decisions for them in situations where they were unable to make their own.
Back to appreciating my health, which is so easy to take for granted: A friend recently circulated a song by Alan Jackson called “The Older I Get.” Some of the lyrics are on point with the wisdom I was trying to instill in my 18-year-old students long ago:
“The older I get the more I think, you only get a minute, better live while you’re in it
“‘Cause it’s gone in a blink and the older I get the truer it is
“It’s the people you love, not the money and stuff that makes you rich.”
Finding the balance of what activity level is right for my age is a constant battle — what did I do or not do that brought me to the ER? Acting my age as some would see it is no fun, but exercise is important as one gets older — keep moving as long as you can.
Stretching, yoga, paddle, swimming, golf or playing in the garden — you must work out. I know of younger folks who are not even getting around anymore. Being forced to walk with a cane because they just let themselves fall apart is not honoring one’s greatest asset. We all must find the standard for our individual lifestyle that is right for our age.
It’s never too late to decide to exercise, or eat more sensibly, or stop smoking, or volunteer, or patch up a relationship, or enrich our spirituality or … ain’t aging wellness fun? Age-wise now, and thankful for each day of wellness and friendship, I salute Alan Jackson again: “And the older I get, the more thankful I feel for the life I’ve had and all the life I’m living still.”
Happy healthful summer, folks!
