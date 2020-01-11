The pursuit of hope in this new year: 2020

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.”
— Tom Bodett
Seems like most everyone had HOPE on their mind as we entered the new decade. Even the Rose Parade adopted the theme “The Power of Hope.” We shared a desire to suddenly have everything be OK — but like the current TV ad says, “Just OK is not OK!”
As I faced my first Christmas without my loved one, many cards and well wishes from friends expressed the hope that I would still get into the spirit of the season. The hospice care team even sent a brochure, titled “The Gift of Hope,” to ease “the journey through grief.”
The emphasis was particularly on taking care of my own needs going forward, with awareness that the celebrations of the season could be painful reminders. I suspect that I basically ignored or denied the presence of grief as I decorated, gifted and sent an e-card.
I masked the need for bereavement and grief support with church and community-filled activities. With faith-filled advent reminders of joy, peace, love and hope, I experienced a solace of healing. So the season was not a sad and lonely time.
However, there were times when my awareness of a void captured my attention. A Facebook entry from a friend who also lost his wife pictured her gravestone. I thought about the finality in his experience contrasted to my vision of Norma’s full-body contribution to Boston University Medical School.
Remember my story about the four-week-long, 9,000 mile trip around the USA which I named my “bridging the gap tour” for closure from 57 years of marriage to a new life as widower? I now understand that closure is neither possible or desirable. I will always carry my love with me.
Looking forward, I take some advice from Jack Nickelson’s character in “About Schmidt,” who declared that you have to appreciate what you have while you have it — life is short and I don’t want to waste another minute looking back with regrets.
I have peace and joy and love as I journey through my grief, but especially at the beginning of 2020 I look for HOPE — hope for my country, hope for the immigrants seeking freedom and justice, hope for the homeless and hungry, hope for those with fractured relationships, hope for our environment, more civil discourse, and no more war!
My Pastor examined the concept in an advent sermon, asking, “What is hope? How does it work?” Being all about the future, hope is at the core of faith that good will win out, that the moral arc of the universe is long but leans toward justice, as stated by Martin Luther King Jr.
We find signs of hope, of a good outcome, in faith. As Rev. Mark put it, “Whether it’s the next 10 seconds of your life or the next 10 years of humanity’s shared destiny with the global climate change that threatens our very survival as a species,” we look for hope.
Like me, do you have trust that when you take chances, the outcome will be OK? Is just OK all there is? There is always uncertainty in the mystery of life, but hope doesn’t pretend that problems don’t exist — it is the trust that they will not last forever.
I take comfort in readings from the Old Testament that show insight into troubles and triumphs of human existence over many centuries, a belief that negatives can be converted to positives, that troubles will not last forever, hurts will be healed and difficulties overcome in the new year.
I am grateful for the joyful opportunities which bless my life in this beautiful Monadnock Region. “CHEERS” on my N.H. license plate is testimony to my yearly hope for PEACE ON EARTH AND GOOD WILL TO ALL!
“Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there’s no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic.”
— Laini Taylor