Owen Houghton: Feeling the need to bridge the gap in my life

“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.”
— Ernest Hemingway
As most folks now know, I am adjusting to a new title: Widower. With the intense activities of hospice, death and memorial services, coupled with weeks of writing thank-you notes to the many who expressed sympathy and compliments to my wife behind me, I am ready for a change!
The days that followed the celebration of life were so filled with intensive activity related to my role as co-chair of the September Western N.H. Walk for Alzheimer’s that I had little time to process all that had gone down since an Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2010. A break from usual volunteer activities was needed.
So as you read this, if all goes well, I will be on the back end of a four-week drive to the West with my golf clubs in a little Roadtrek RV van. I expect long hours of interstates and ample opportunity to commune with nature and confront my inner self via National Parks.
With stops at friends and relatives along the way from Colorado, Wyoming and Washington beyond, I’ll give myself ample time to reflect and assimilate the decade of life with Alzheimer’s and now a life without a loving and accomplished mate.
How much Norma meant to so many was never clearer than after her death. I was privileged to hear personal stories of her contributions to so many families in the Monadnock Region. As a birthing nurse of more than 1,000 deliveries by conservative estimates, her hand in overseeing this remarkable life experience became ever more obvious.
If needed, the proof was in the number of thank-you notes I wrote for donations to the Norma Houghton Nursing Scholarship Fund. The philanthropy folks at Monadnock Community Hospital were in awe of the precedent being set by the outpouring of love.
The idea of “bridging the gap” comes from a conversation I recall with a bright young professional hospice gal who visited Monadnock hospital one day. She declared, “Time is one of the greatest commodities we have in life,” and we need to live life boldly.
Kimberley Paul’s book, “Bridging The Gap – Life Lessons From The Dying,” grows from her hospice experiences, and promotes a “live well, die well” theme. Perhaps her influence has led to my Western adventure, with a call to open my eyes to life prior to a “grand exit!”
Some folks expressed concern for my plans to embark on an 8,000-mile-plus trip alone “at my age,” but my resolve has been to have no regrets about sitting at home wondering what this last road trip would have been like. I have embraced my connections with friends across the country and found small adventures as I allowed life to unfold day by day, mile by mile.
My faith teaches me that “God is still speaking” and it seems that life is calling me to tell my stories. This Age-Wise column on the second weekend of each month is number 281, and I anticipate continuing a bridge from grief to joyous life and transcendent death.
My journey over more than 82 years has taught resilience, persistence and meaning in service to others. The love and loss of my life partner seems now to be part of a greater plan that strengthens my values and modifies my (very few) imperfections.
With all that is happening, I am compelled to reach out and connect with folks all across the United States. My end goal is to sample El Paso’s culture, which seems to hold some desirable answers to universal human experience. Maybe there is some closure there for me?
I feel like this trip is the right thing to do, as it may also help others besides me live life to the fullest toward dying well. Building the bridge to the afterlife seems like a good mission for my final act. I hope I have no regrets at the end!
Owen R. Houghton, Ed.D., lives in Jaffrey and is a retired aging wellness educator who has experienced 10 years of providing and finding care for his now-deceased spouse with Alzheimer’s. As a member of Monadnock at Home, he is an advocate for aging well. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net