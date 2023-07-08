Longevity is one thing but quality of life another

“A human being would certainly not grow to be seventy or eighty years old if this longevity had no meaning for the species. The afternoon of human life must also have a significance of its own and cannot be merely a pitiful appendage to life’s morning.” — Carl Jung
I am still getting feedback from readers related to my two past columns on questioning the desire to live to 100 and the need to consider one’s aging wellness into the mysterious future. Some of the conversations reflect a concern that previous states of wellness were interrupted by the pandemic.
A part of the concern was regret that a return to those robust days was slow to return, or no longer present. The elimination of the MCH wellness center membership to a large Monadnock Region population is constantly cited as part of the causation, along with lingering maladies.
Whenever quality of life creeps into conversation, I hear justification for lack of perseverance — “after the pool closed, I never got back to my exercise routine. The swimming and social interaction was so preventive to the malaise I now experience. COVID or a physical ailment keeps me from exercising!”
So, who wants longevity if it is life with aches and pains, or loneliness and despair? Depression and withdrawal from all that makes life in our beautiful region so exhilarating is so sad. I have dedicated this column to alternatives, from diet and exercise to engagement in community via volunteering.
For me, the motto of Rotary of “Service Above Self” could well be “Service to Enhance Life” — for others and definitely for the giver. Providing rides through the Community Volunteer Transportation network and participation in mission activities of an open and affirming, just peace community church are vital to my overall health and wellness.
The relationship between longevity and quality of life interests me. I have found some insight by attending funerals where the key aspects of the deceased’s life are revealed, very often by the spontaneous comments allowed from the gathered. Such an example impacted those of us at a celebration of life in Keene several Saturdays ago.
An artist-friend listed three powerful gifts, lessons learned from the deceased:
1. Never underestimate the power of following your passion.
2. We might never know how what we say or do can change another’s life.
3. Every stage of life offers an opportunity — it can be fulfilling and we can move forward.
Having read the column on looking at my aging future, my daughter-in-law sent a reference to “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” by Peter Attia, M.D., from HarmonyBooks. His mention of being impacted by a funeral includes a shocking recall of decline of a seemingly ageless woman.
He states “After injury and surgery, her activity level dropped off almost to zero … she mostly sat around the house, depressed. Her cognitive decline quickly ensued. This made me incredibly sad … Yet her story was all too familiar” He declared that “ officially she died of pneumonia, but what really killed her was the slow gravitational pull of aging on her body!”
His quest to seek alternatives to this common situation resulted in a new outlook on fitness and exercise. He reasoned that the only way that we would be able to fight this was to adopt the philosophy of a decathlete — and apply it to aging. He recommends a generalist approach to exercise.
While not the best at each of the 10 individual events, the implication to older folks from decathlon athletes is clear: Adopt activities of daily living which bring variety to motion and reflect passions and personal interests (painting/golf/hiking/gardening/shopping/sex/walking the dog, etc.). Ie; keep moving!
This point is emphasized by an article in the sports section of The Sentinel about a sophomore champion decathlon athlete from Jaffrey who won the state championship recently by achieving combined winning scores in 10 events. Likewise, older folks don’t have to concentrate on one pool, or exercise bike or … go for variety as your spice of life!
We do have the opportunity to maintain a degree of fitness consistent with our age and achieve quality while supporting wellness in our aging life. I will have more to say in a future message about the famous quote from Martin Luther King Jr:
“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.