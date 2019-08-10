Age-Wise: Finding meaning in the long goodbye of Alzheimer's

“Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? – every minute?”
— Thornton Wilder, Our Town
When families receive the confirming diagnosis of dementia, increasingly of the Alzheimer’s variety, it may seem like the end of the world. In my experience, it is the beginning of a whole new world which surprisingly can bring happiness and sometimes joy.
As this is written I have just come from a celebration of the life of a remarkable wife, mother, birthing nurse, church and community leader — my best friend said goodbye to the curse of Alzheimer’s to go pick blueberries with her Creator just shy of her 81st birthday.
My tears as I write this final goodbye are not of sorrow or regret but of pride for the grace with which we faced the consequences of the diagnosis. Her first reaction as a nurse educator was “ I can’t do anything about my situation, but maybe I can help someone else!”
Her permission to record the journey via “Age-Wise” and other public intrusions into our privacy has provided both a therapeutic balm and a confirmation of the need to combat the stereotypes which surround the mental illness which includes the dementia disease.
Having received hundreds of cards, emails and personal testimonies in the several weeks after Norma’s death, I can say with certainty that her mission was accomplished. Her smiles and compliments to her caregivers and visitors confirm contentment and happiness.
Sometimes we have to experience the finality of life to truly appreciate the mystery that is life and to celebrate the remarkable contributions individual lives make to our own. Like Emily says in “Our Town,” “Oh earth, you are too wonderful for anybody to realize you.”
Many years ago when we filled out all the usual papers for Advanced Directives to doctors, hospitals, attorneys and financial counselors, the ending was obscure and a bit too intellectual. When the predictable time arrived, however, it was personal and emotional.
The choice of Summerhill Memory Care three and a half years ago was a good fit for us, as she “crossed over the tracks” into her own world. Glenn Campbell’s last song before this same stage was “I’m Not Going To Miss You,” a reminder that the harder part of this long goodbye was with loved ones.
My luck was to be welcomed into a second home by a well-trained caring staff which frequently engaged me in the activities of the residents — singing “oldies and goodies” with a volunteer pianist, making pies to support the Alz Walk, enjoying musicians, dogs, endangered ponies, and good fellowship.
Among the positives was the chance to share life experiences with other residents and their family members in a home-like atmosphere that supported upbeat human interaction — their grief was mixed with some relief of not facing the disease alone.
Hospice was suggested in the last few weeks, as Norma gave non-verbal signs that she was ready to say goodbye to the disease. Again, a well-trained group of volunteers and a lovely hospice choir complimented the in-house staff and attended to comfort of both my wife and myself.
Discreet and intimate relationships formed as staff, clergy and family honored the advanced directives as predicted many years before. She never left her familiar room as she chose to leave us all behind and journey into the mystery of that other life.
What I discovered after death was how true she had been to HIPAA (patient privacy protection act), as countless mothers told me their stories of being helped (some said “saved”) by this very professional nurse during their difficult birthing situations.
We never had those “how was your day?” husband and wife discussions which revealed any of those critical times, a tribute to her values and training from New England Deaconess Hospital. Oh and did I tell you she donated her body to Boston University Medical School?
My tears flow from pride in all her accomplishments and permissions to share the journey with others. The conversations at the funeral home and church receptions validated our objective at the beginning of the long goodbye journey — there is less fear and denial of Alzheimer’s today. May there be a cure in the near future!
Owen R. Houghton, EdD, lives in Jaffrey and is a retired aging wellness educator who has experienced ten years of providing and finding care for his spouse with Alzheimer’s. As a member of Monadnock at Home, he is an advocate for aging well. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net.