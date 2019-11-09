Age-Wise: Enjoying the comfort of home following joyful travel, by Owen Houghton

“Every traveler has a home of his own, and he learns to appreciate it the more from his wandering.”
— Charles Dickens
Since returning recently from a 9,010-mile RV road trip circling the U.S.A., I have been settling back into a comfortable routine. Lots of folks enjoyed my stories and pictures on Facebook, but a few also expressed concern over my traveling alone.
While I acknowledge the risks — and had no problems — I now seem content to replace former strenuous sports activities with travel. The connections with family, friends and other cultures along the trail are unforgettable and enjoyable experiences as priceless as risky bucket-list items.
My current thinking reflects a quote from Oprah Winfrey: “The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams!” Interestingly, this latest trip began with a dream of bridging the gap between my former married life and a new life as a widower.
Early in the planning I was attracted to El Paso, Texas, by comments on NPR by Mayor Don Margo. In the course of discussing the upcoming visit of the President following the mass shootings of more than 20 residents in early August, he spoke in glowing terms about the nature of the El Paso culture.
I dreamed of sampling this unique community with 85 percent Hispanic and 15 percent white folks who relate so well together, thinking there must be a message there for the rest of our divided country. El Paso became the culminating destination of this trip.
It was also the stimulus for a church project: building crosses to honor mass shooting victims. Before I left, I joined members of The United Church of Jaffrey in placing 286 white crosses on the front lawn of the church to memorialize the Americans who died.
My visit to El Paso confirmed the gracious welcome I had dreamed about, and the hospitality and interest expressed on behalf of the Mayor by the staff was warm and genuine. I was invited to sit at the Mayor’s desk for a picture for Facebook, and also shown a huge scrapbook of condolence letters from all over the world.
With an invitation to maintain contact, I was surprised to find upon returning to the Monadnock Region that a group was planning a border awareness experience to El Paso with possible volunteering. Contact with the El Paso Mayor’s office may be helpful.
This connection, as an outgrowth of my travel, is just one example of how when people connect they can affect each other’s lives. The AARP Foundation is currently supporting Connect2Affect.org, which works to ensure that low-income seniors have food, housing, income and sustaining bonds.
It is affiliated with EngAGED: National Resource Center for Engaging Older Adults, which fosters social engagement of older adults through inter-generational programming, utilization of technology, participation in the arts, encouraging lifelong learning and volunteerism.
While visiting family in Berkeley, Calif., I also learned of another connection for volunteering which puts elders to work saving the environment. Find this community of elders who care about preserving our planet for our grandchildren and future generations at www.eldersclimateaction.org
As I now weigh my activities I find reality overtaking my former passion for risky late-life adventures. A less-ambitious dream is beginning to resonate: As I contemplate what I see in the mirror, moderate and group travel may soon replace long drives alone.
I believe that each of us should find the standard for our individual lifestyle that is right for our age. I can probably nourish my spirit without stepping out of my comfort zone, which now includes more joy of home. As darker days descend and cold takes over, I welcome the home fires!
The “Age-Wise” takeaway from this analysis, confirmed by research, is that loneliness and isolation are as bad for you as obesity or smoking. Travel and remaining socially engaged improves the quality of life for older adults and is associated with better health.
There are still lots of first-time life experiences with moderate risk to provide ample material for social conversations — and great Facebook pictures. If I approach travel as an opportunity for growth and fun, it’s an investment in myself.
Pursue your adventures without regrets. Here’s hoping you have life-enriching dreams, whether fulfilled or imagined!