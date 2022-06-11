Age-Wise: Can solo agers help the housing crisis? by Owen Houghton

Facilitating change: Change is a process of shifting from one challenge to the next. Change transforms us to new levels of thinking, believing and understanding. All people deal with change differently and change can be brought on by many different factors. People may resist, embrace, run away from, seek out and/or make change. Change can come from many different types of messengers such as loss, separation, relocation, a change in relationship, a change in direction, a change in health and/or personal growth.
Last month’s Age-Wise column put a spotlight on solo aging by asking, “Who will care for you when you are old?” I revealed my awareness that, according to AARP, more than half the households in the United States are made up of single members. Many folks my age face change as solo agers.
Armed with that knowledge and motivated by the feedback from several readers who also worried about their future as a person living alone, I hereby resurrect an earlier mission to facilitate coupling single older folks who would enjoy mutual benefit from “co-habitation.”
That project was shelved when the very successful founding of the “stay at home as long as possible” movement initiated by Beacon Hill Village resulted in our own local Monadnock at Home. The idea of obtaining vetted home care services accessed by one call to social services staff took off.
However, when one reaches the point where it is no longer safe or enjoyable to live alone, the aging-in-place lifestyle may have to change. Choices usually are only a residential facility or to move in with children. Another answer to be considered, which requires an open mind, is home sharing.
Headlines in The Sentinel over the past few months herald the current housing crisis, declaring affordable housing a top priority as tenants worry over rising rents. Clearly here in the eastern Monadnock Region there is a huge need for housing Millipore personnel and Monadnock Community Hospital recruits, as well as older folks wanting to remain in a familiar community.
As a geriatric care manager in the ’90s, I often assisted clients in large three- and four-bedroom homes who were losing spouses in late life. In discussions about their plans going forward, the idea of taking in another single elder was emphatically resisted with concerns over privacy issues.
I recall the very satisfying lifestyle of my grandmother back in the ’50s in Woodstock, Vt., with her “boarders.” An added benefit beyond the room-and-board services was the social interaction of a new “family.” Sharing her home and receiving income and companionship was a blessing.
Facilitating change by encouraging conversation on these possibilities is the purpose of this June message. The recent edition of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, called “Purpose,” highlights our housing crisis and calls on nonprofits to assist.
Rob Dapice, executive director of N.H. Housing, suggests that “we need to recognize that people need diverse housing choices in communities where they live and want to live.” For the solo ager, a change of thinking could add to their quality of life and longevity!
Making the most of the last chapter of one’s life should be thoughtful, joyful and contribute to the common good. When AARP promotes “disrupting aging” by asking us agers to reject negative stereotypes and consider reinventing what it means to age well, that includes this challenge.
The Village to Village aging-in-place nonprofit network is familiar with the home sharing concept and uses the online matching service of Silvernest.com. Like a dating site, they provide the tools to match homeowners and housemates with a unique compatibility score.
There is a more local alternative.
Through a networking opportunity promoted by four local Chambers of Commerce, I learned from a board member of the nonprofit SharingHousing.com. A delightful conversation with a kindred soul, founder Annamarie, unveiled the philosophy that wise older folks with good instruction can make better compatibility decisions than the commercial less-personal and local web matches.
Taking in a housemate could create a new life of promise, adventure and serve a purpose of helping another, especially following a loss which generated the solo status. Filling one’s bedrooms will also fill the soul by helping the community and building meaningful relationships.