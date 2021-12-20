It's time to find the perfect gift for a nature lover, by Chris Bosak

Christmas is around the corner and, if you’re like me, you have some last-minute shopping to do.
Every year I tell myself that next year I’m going to have my shopping done before December. Never happens. I don’t even have it started by December. My mother used to be done holiday shopping by August. For me, I’m happy stores are open on Christmas Eve.
If you still have names on your list to scratch off, and they happen to be birders, or are at least interested in protecting nature, this column is for you. If you’re all done shopping and have been for some time, well, no one likes a show-off. Enjoy the column anyway.
I always like to start by suggesting a membership to a nature organization as a holiday gift. Everybody benefits. The organization gets much-needed funds and the giver and receiver get the feeling of doing good and helping nature and the environment. Granted, it’s not the most exciting gift to open, but the benefits and joy of doing good will eventually take over any feelings of dissatisfaction.
I won’t name specific organizations because there are hundreds of them and I’d certainly leave out some that deserve a mention. There are multitudes of international, national, regional, state and local nature or conservation organizations to be found. For me, I like to support the local organizations, such as a land trust or town nature center, but any nonprofit that is dedicated to protecting nature is a good one to support.
If you are unsure of what groups exist in your area, an Internet search will yield plenty of results. Just be sure you have the right state to match your town. When I lived in Norwalk, Conn., Internet searches would often show results for Norwalk, Ohio, or Norwalk, Calif.
If you think the people remaining on your list would appreciate a material gift more, here are some more suggestions.
Optics are always great, but they can be pricey and serious birdwatchers usually like to pick out their own binoculars or spotting scopes. For the beginning birder, or even someone you think may be interested in the hobby, an inexpensive pair of binoculars is a great gift. Like most things, the more you spend the better the quality, but a decent pair of binoculars — good for start-up birders — can be had for $20. A $50 pair would be way better, though. A $100 pair would be way better than that. (You can keep playing that game into the thousands of dollars.) I keep a cheap pair in the truck so those inexpensive binoculars have utility beyond being someone’s main pair.
Good spotting scopes have many digits to the left of the decimal point, so unless you really like this person and know exactly what they want, it may be best to avoid this as a gift.
Bird feeders are always a thoughtful gift, as are birdhouses. (Has anyone else noticed the new commercial where an older woman gets a bird feeder for a seemingly lonely young woman and the two strike up a friendship? Anyway, good commercial.) Feeders bring the birds close and houses provide shelter in all seasons. Birdhouses, of course, can be decorative and serve as home décor as well.
Speaking of home décor, wildlife art and photographs are a great option. This includes duck decoys, which is most definitely an art. Prices vary greatly in the wildlife and decoy category, from less than $100 to many thousands of dollars. I have a modest decoy collection with nearly all of the pieces originally costing less than $100. Most of them are practically worthless now due to my raising two boys.
When possible, get your gifts from a local business. Remember, many franchise stores, such as Wild Birds Unlimited, are owned by local people who would love your business.
Field guides or other books about birds are also nice to open. There are hundreds of field guides and several thousand bird books out there, both old and new. There are a few print birdwatching magazines still hanging in there and a subscription would be a gift that gives all year.
Most field guides these days are electronic for smartphones. These field guides, of course, do what print field guides could never do. They include the audio of the songs and calls of the birds, videos and interactive capabilities such as reporting your sightings and sharing with others. It’s a great gift if you can figure out how to give something like that.
The options are many, but time is running out. Happy holidays everyone.