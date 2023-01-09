For the Birds: Local birders spot 61 species during Christmas count, by Chris Bosak

Thirty birdwatchers did their part for conservation and did it well for the Keene Circle during the annual Christmas Bird Count held Dec. 18. The birders tallied 61 species and 7,272 individual birds. Both numbers are above average for this count.
The Keene Count is one of 20 “circles” in New Hampshire. Each circle is 15 miles in diameter and birders cover as much of the area as possible.
According to Phil Brown, the compiler for the Keene Count, the 61 species is tied for the second-most ever for the area. It is a number that has been achieved five times. Last year, the Keene Circle had the most ever with 62 species.
Weather, of course, is always a wild card when it comes to the Christmas Bird Count. December in New England is highly unpredictable. For this count, the weather cooperated with relatively mild temperatures, light wind and no precipitation. As a long-time participant in Christmas Bird Counts, I know I appreciate these types of days.
Another variable to keep in mind for these counts is how much open water, if any, is available. Any open water in mid-December is potentially a magnet for waterfowl. Such was the case this year as Spofford Lake, as it often does, held several duck species. Red-necked grebe, common loon, common goldeneye, hooded merganser and common merganser were some of the water fowl species spotted during the count.
Brown pointed to several species as being unusual findings for the Keene Count. Those species include: turkey vulture, northern harrier, American pipit, yellow-bellied sapsucker, peregrine falcon, Bohemian waxwing and red crossbill.
Perhaps the most exciting find was an eastern screech owl, which was tracked down in Keene by Will Stollsteimer. It was the first time this species had been found in the Keene Count’s history, which dates back to the original Christmas Bird Count in 1900. It was the 117th species to be found on the Keene Count.
High numbers of individual birds were counted for six species, including 38 Carolina wrens, 169 eastern bluebirds and 23 northern mockingbirds. Brown noted that the high numbers of those species seemed to indicate a still-expanding population in the Northeast.
Brown said that raptors were found in above-average numbers and in high density. That observation included 17 bald eagles.
Although 64 evening grosbeaks were counted, Brown notes that is a “mere shadow” of the number they were previously found in.
Some of the big misses this year included ruffed grouse, herring gull, snow bunting, common redpoll and northern flicker. With citizen science projects such as this, the misses are just as important as the “gets,” as the point is to track bird populations from year to year.
Congratulations to the hardy birders for another job well done.
