For the Birds: Like sports stats, bird count numbers a joy to behold, by Chris Bosak

I’ve always been a stats guy. Not the type of stats that can be interpreted to fit a certain narrative, but indisputable numbers that can be proven.
I remember when I was a kid I’d have my bowl of cereal before school at the kitchen table with the sports pages spread out in front of me. I’d skip right to the agate page to see the baseball box scores, standings and hitting leaders. Growing up in western Pennsylvania, I was a Pirates fan, and I couldn’t wait to see how my favorite players fared the previous night. How many hits did Dave Parker get? What was the attendance? How many games are the Pirates behind in the NL East? It was all right there. (Back then, the Pirates played in the NL East and actually had a chance of winning, unlike today.)
Monday mornings during football season were the best. All of the box scores from the previous day’s football games were tightly, yet meticulously, laid out on the agate pages. I was a Vikings fan (still am) so I had little chance of seeing a game on TV as they were an out-of-market team. This was well before the Internet, social media and streaming services, so other than the score, I knew very little about how the Vikings did on Sunday when I went to bed. On Monday, though, I knew exactly how each player did. Box scores don’t give you a whole lot of game context, but all the stats are included. Tommy Kramer’s passing line, Ted Brown’s rushing stats and Anthony Carter’s receiving line. Monday mornings ruled.
OK, onto birds. Statistics about the birding world fascinate me too. Numbers from citizen science projects like the Christmas Bird Count and Great Backyard Bird Count can occupy me for hours. Of course, the data is also valuable to scientists as they track bird populations. In fact, that’s the real point of the projects, but the numbers are interesting to casual observers like myself too.
Participation numbers from the Great Backyard Bird Count keep going up every year. The GBBC is the event held every February where birders and anyone else interested are urged to count the birds they see in their backyard or local parks and send in the results. The amount of data received is staggering. Now that the GBBC is a global event, the statistics are even more incredible.
Some early results are in and I wanted to share some stats that I found interesting. In terms of participation, it was by far the best year yet with more than 550,000 participants from 202 countries. A total of 7,538 species were reported. It’s hard to even wrap my head around that number. The U.S. had the most checklists submitted with nearly 200,000. That’s not surprising as the GBBC originated in the U.S. and has only recently gone global.
Can you guess the states that had the most participants? I’ll give you a hint: They are also the same states with the most species recorded, in the same order interestingly. The states are California, Texas and Florida. With their warm climate, varied habitats and substantial coastlines, those states had 391, 373 and 314 species, respectively. California had nearly 22,000 checklists turned in.
Species count and participation numbers throughout New England are much more modest, for obvious reasons. I mean, it is February in New England. Massachusetts, however, did have a good showing with more than 7,500 checklists submitted. That was 10th most in the country. New Hampshire was 28th with 2,227 lists submitted. Vermont, for the record, was 31st with 1,935.
New Hampshire birders found 121 species with most of the unique species, again not surprisingly, coming from Rockingham County along the coast. Birders from Cheshire County saw 57 species. Birders from Belknap County saw 51 species.
A few species highlights, for me anyway, included the 150 evening grosbeaks spotted by a participant in Colebrook in Coos County. Another Colebrook counter had 180 snow buntings. Another northern gem spotted up north was the spruce grouse recorded in the White Mountains. Spruce grouse is a target bird for me. I’ve spent many hours walking through the woods of northern New Hampshire and am yet to find one.
In Charleston, one birder saw 1,500 Canada geese, the high count for any one species by one observer in the state. That’s an impressive number, but not as much as the one million snow geese found by an observer in Missouri. That was the largest group of birds found by anyone in the country. The biggest flocks I’ve ever seen are the brant that gather on the coast of Long Island Sound in the winter. I’ve seen flocks as large as a few thousand birds. I can’t imagine what one million birds looks like.
Overall, counters in the U.S. found 670 species, which ranked 10th out of the 202 countries that had participants. Now can you guess which country had the most species? That would be Colombia with 1,321 species, followed by Ecuador with 1,115 and India with 1,075. Following India, the next five countries are in either South America or Central America.
See? I told you I loved stats. Birds, sports, whatever.
