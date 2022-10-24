For the Birds: Let's come together to protect birds, by Chris Bosak

It may not have been met with as much fanfare as the landmark 2019 study, but the 2022 State of the Birds report sounds a similar alarm about steep declines in many bird species and the habitats upon which they depend.
The 2022 report was released earlier this month, and I’ll get into some of the highlights and lowlights in a bit, but first I’ll recap the major findings of the 2019 study published in Science, which garnered a tremendous amount of publicity and attention.
The 2019 study showed that the U.S. and Canada have lost nearly 3 billion breeding birds — a loss of one in four birds — since 1970. Scientists called the losses “staggering” at the time. The losses were most steep among common birds.
State of the Birds reports are produced by a partnership of more than 30 government and private initiatives. North American Bird Conservation Initiative is the lead birding organization.
The 2022 report shows that birds in the U.S. are declining in forests, grasslands, deserts and oceans. The good news in the report shows that birds have increased in wetland habitats, where considerable attention and money have been used for restoration.
More than half of the U.S. birds species are declining, according to the report, but grassland birds are declining at the most rapid rate — 34 percent since 1970. Ducks have increased by 34 percent during the same period. Geese and swans, by far, have seen the greatest population increase of more than 1,000 percent.
The report also identified 70 new “Tipping Point” species that have each lost more than half of their populations in the last 50 years. It is concerning that the report states that those birds may lose another 50 percent of their population in the next 50 years unless action is taken. None of those species are protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act.
Of those 70 birds, New England birders are most familiar with bobolink, evening grosbeak, chimney swift, least tern, lesser yellowlegs and ruddy turnstone.
“Everyone can make a difference to help turn declines around,” Mike Parr, president of American Bird Conservancy, said in a release. “Everyone with a window can use simple solutions to prevent collisions. Everyone can help green their neighborhood and avoid using pesticides that harm birds. Everyone who lives in a neighborhood can bring the issues and solutions to their community and use their voice to take action.”
Three conservation priorities have been identified and highlighted in a companion report. The priorities include: enhancing funding for habitat and partnerships, reducing hazards and threats facing birds, and expanding planning and coordination for bird conservation.
The full report may be found here: www.stateofthebirds.org/2022/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/state-of-the-birds-2022-spreads.pdf
The bottom of the companion report shows a graphic that indicates conserving birds and wildlife spans the political spectrum with Democrats, independents and Republicans supporting wildlife conservation at nearly equal (and high) levels. It was nice to see a report that highlights unity among American voters instead of the division that is usually sowed these days.
Birds are a great unifier. Let’s work to protect them and keep them around.
