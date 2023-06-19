For the Birds: Bobolinks an endearing presence in fields and meadows, by Chris Bosak

I went to my usual bobolink hot spot in southern Connecticut for my annual photo shoot with the enchanting birds and, as usual, it was an enriching experience.
Bobolinks grace our fields and meadows during the spring and summer months and are as interesting to listen to as they are to look at. I can usually spot one almost right away keeping watch on a tall blade of wild grass. Shortly after that, I hear a few males singing their bubbly, tinkling song as they fly in circles above the meadow. To me, their song sounds like a video game from the 1980s.
Bobolinks are members of the blackbird family. They require field or meadow habitat to breed. Unfortunately, that habitat is disappearing and the habitat that does remain is often tricky to maintain for bobolinks because of agricultural purposes. Bobolinks build a cup-shaped nest within the tall grasses. It is recommended that farmers do not mow fields with nesting bobolinks until after the young birds have fledged. Mid-July or even early August is usually a safe time.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the bobolink population has declined cumulatively since 1966 by about 56 percent. They rank 14 out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score. That puts them on the Yellow Watch list, which means they are at risk of extinction without conservation actions.
It would be a shame to lose bobolinks, even years and years from now, as they are handsome and charismatic birds. Males are mostly black with white backs, rumps and upper wing feathers. The back of their head and neck are dull yellow. Like many species, females are dull in color to protect them and their nests. Females are still lookers with yellowish heads, buffy brown plumage underneath and streaked backs.
Bobolinks nest throughout northern U.S. and southern Canada. They spend the winter months in South America. They are somewhat late arrivals in the spring, trailing many of the early migrants. Before long, however, the fields are graced by their appearance and songs. I usually turn my attention toward bobolinks soon after the spring warbler migration has passed in late May. Then I visit the meadow at least two or three days each year to spend some time with these endearing birds.
On my most recent visit, I saw about two dozen bobolinks. The beauty of birdwatching is that, even if there is a specific target in mind, other sightings are bound to enhance the outing. Several common yellowthroats made appearances as did a few yellow warblers and dozens of red-winged blackbirds, which also nest among the tall grasses.
I always feel a sense of accomplishment and gratitude when I end my visits to the realm of bobolinks. They are remarkable birds that live in supremely interesting habitat. There is no such thing as a boring walk through a meadow. Let’s hope they are part of our landscape for generations to come.
