A “shaggy dog” story is a long-winded anecdote characterized by extensive narration of typically irrelevant incidents and terminated by an anticlimax.
— Wikipedia
One blustery March day way back in the 1970s I received a letter from my friend Val in Wyoming.
She and her boyfriend, Jerry, plus another friend (darned if I can remember his name all these years later … Dan?) were about to take a six-week backpacking trip through Europe. And Val wanted to know if I would mind babysitting their car while they were gone.
Their plan was to drive out from Wyoming, pick me up here in New Hampshire, and then shoot down to the Big Apple to catch their flight out of Kennedy Airport. And then in May, assuming I hadn’t entered their car in a demolition derby, if I would be so kind as to rescue them at the airport upon their triumphant return.
So, was I interested?
Well, sure! Simple … right?
...
I had met Val a few years earlier at a junior college in Wyoming, where she was studying dental hygiene. She was set on making it a career for herself. But about the only useful thing I learned, mostly through repeated head colds, was “Don’t visit Wyoming in the winter.” That actually came in handy when I returned to the Cowboy State a couple years later, smartly in June, and Val and Jerry graciously offered me their big, comfy sofa to crash on. Yes, I definitely owed them one.
The timing of their European vacation was bit tight. After spending a long winter toiling in a knitting mill, I was finally looking forward to a real job — in a guitar factory. And I was set to start the very day after dropping them off in New York City.
But a week later, right on schedule, the three intrepid long-haired travelers with holes in their jeans and backpacks in tow — as close to “hippies” as redneck Wyoming could pony up — arrived promptly, as planned. They were driving a huge sedan, a Buick or Chrysler or something of that behemoth ilk, with acres of spacious bench seats — plus another acre of gas-guzzling V8 to pull it all along.
Spacious as it was, there was still barely enough room in “the ark” to fit Val, Jerry, their friend “Dan” plus three sizeable backpacks … and me. But before long we were zipping down I-91 like a fuel-injected barrel of sardines.
Through brown and dreary Massachusetts.
Then through brown and dreary Connecticut.
Until hours later, sailing over the Whitestone Bridge on our final approach to Kennedy, we were suddenly greeted by great splashes of bright yellow forsythias. Springtime had made it to urban Gotham!
Moments later, the ark screeched up to the terminal’s curb, and Val, Jerry and Dan, anxious to be off across “The Pond,” piled out, hoisted their backpacks and charged into the terminal.
“Aloha!” I cried. After standing for a moment jingling the keys and admiring those forsythias one more moment, I was quickly off across the Whitestone Bridge again, back to brown and dreary New England — and a new job waiting for me in the morning.
...
“Who owns the car with the Wyoming plates?”
It was my first day at the guitar factory, and during my inaugural coffee break, the ark, with its bucking bronco license plates, had piqued my new coworkers’ curiosity.
Following a brief re-cap of a few Wyoming blizzards, I explained how I was just the ark’s temporary caretaker, and that my real car was a ’67 VW bug, though for the time being I had become hopelessly enraptured by these gargantuan Detroit wheels.
Then, for effect, I drawled, “No, I do NOT have a can of Skoal on the dashboard, thank you.”
...
May. They took their sweet time, but the forsythias finally did poke their noses out in New Hampshire — along with the noisy peepers and whippoorwills, and carnivorous black flies and mosquitoes.
And it was time to reacquire the three world travelers.
I hadn’t heard a peep from them in six weeks — no phone calls or postcards, and this was long before emails or texts — so I just had to take it on faith that they would indeed be returning at the prescribed time.
I’d filled the ark with a full tank of gas the night before, so all I had to do was trot out on that balmy morning, turn the key in the ignition and … uh-oh.
The ark would not start. It didn’t turn over. Nary a click, buzz or whir, nothing. The freaking ark would not start.
“What, Wyoming cars don’t start when it gets above freezing?!” I howled.
I frantically called a nearby garage looking for a jump start, but quickly calculated there wasn’t enough time to wait around for Gomer and Goober to show up. I had poured a ton of gas money into the ark, but now I had no choice but to pour a few more nickels-worth into my VW beetle and get goin.’
It was only as my love bug was clattering down I-91 outside of Springfield that it dawned on me: Wait … there ain’t no way that everyone and their backpacks — and me — are ever going to fit in this snuff cup.
...
I paced nervously back and forth at the arrival gate. (Remember, this was back in those happier times before X-rays and body searches just to get within a mile of an airline gate even with a ticket.) A monitor proclaimed in bright green that their flight had “ARRIVED” though I not only didn’t know if they were actually on the flight, but I still had no plan on how to get everyone home in one trip. I was frantically praying they weren’t on the plane when Dan emerged from the gate and waved to me.
Uh-oh.
And right behind him was Val. Double uh-oh.
Except the “triple uh-oh” never materialized. There was no Jerry, and Val was not happy. Apparently Jerry had carelessly lost his passport and was stranded in West Germany.
“Woo hoo! Val, that is freaking fantastic! I could kiss him!” I should have not said.
And of course she let loose on me until I was able to explain the unstartable ark situation to my madder-than-a-hornet friend.
So my tiny Kafer barely containing the three of us plus two humongous backpacks (they sure looked bigger stuffed into a VW) was soon once again crawling over the Whitestone Bridge.
Val’s lamentations over Jerry’s carelessness — with the low-key Dan, wedged in the back seat with the backpacks, occasionally chiming in with a monotone “yup” — finally trailed off after dark somewhere in Connecticut, but only long enough for her to dig out a travel pamphlet from her bag.
It was from the infamous Nazi concentration camp, Dachau.
How could this possibly get any better? Here I was, trying to concentrate on the petty horrors of navigating I-91 in a jammed VW at night, while simultaneously trying not to listen to the real horrors Val was reciting.
“I’m glad I didn’t go,” Dan monotoned, apparently also trying not to listen.
As Val described unspeakable atrocities, I chimed in that maybe Jerry being stranded in Germany now, rather than back then, wasn’t quite so bad, after all, was it?
And then it got quiet, except for the clatter of my VW ...
...
There is no need to recount the subsequent frustration of waiting for Transatlantic phone calls from Jerry in Germany.
And how it became apparent that he was going to be spending way more time in another hemisphere until he could convince the powers that be that he really did lose his passport, and that he didn’t sell it to an illegal defector. (I could see the headlines now: “Cowboy hippie from Wyoming sells passport to East German defector.”
And how, after a few days staring at a rotary-dial phone in New Hampshire, Val and Dan decided they could just as easily do that back home in Wyoming ...
... presumably leaving Jerry to walk and/or swim back home if he didn’t wind up in a West German prison first?
Then there was the supreme frustration of watching Val and Dan jump into the ark, turn the key, and “vrooooom!” it started right up, leaving me no choice but to eat their dust as they set sail for the Big Horns.
The audience listens to a shaggy dog story with certain expectations, which are either simply not met — or met in some entirely unexpected manner.
— Wikipedia
Nearly a half-century later, I have recently learned that perhaps there is something to draw from that little adventure.
Yes, Jerry finally did manage to get back home to Wyoming, and I don’t think he had to walk or swim.
And after Val and Jerry did the proverbial “scarf dance” for a few more years they finally got married, had children and presumably experienced all of the accompanying love, children, sickness and health.
But meanwhile — and we all do it — our lives went in different directions. We lost touch, and suddenly the decades went by — until I recently thought about them and Googled their names.
Val and Jerry Burgess are real people in Sheridan, Wyo., who have taken on an ambitious task: Wars’ Voices.
Wars’ Voices works to preserve and share the stories of World War II prisoners of war through oral histories, newspaper and radio interviews, and public discourse. There is “History Speaks: Are We Listening?” an educational program for veterans groups, high school classes, whoever will listen — even working with incarcerated youth at Wyoming Boys and Girls Schools.
There are stories of small miracles, like “Cora’s Legacy,” the discovery of an old suitcase filled with hundreds of letters and thousands of messages radioed home to loved ones from POWs incarcerated in Japanese prison camps during the war.
And that is just the tip of an almost incomprehensible volume of materials far too long to list here.
Wars’ Voices began in 1993 when Val was attending her grandmother’s funeral. Her uncle had been shot down over Yugoslavia during World War II and became a prisoner of war. At the funeral he continually talked about his experiences as a POW, and also about how he wanted to go back to the prison camp with former POWs and their families on the 50th anniversary of its liberation.
But it was all too overwhelming. He needed someone with the expertise and organizational skills to make it all a reality.
Enter Val.
Two years later, 125 former POWs plus 200 of their family members — and Val, who largely made it all possible — returned to “The Great Escape Camp” Stalag Luft III to relive the horrors of the war experience — and also celebrate their ultimate hope and liberation.
Val Burgess’ lifetime journey had begun. Or hadn’t it already begun?
Because long before that, in a cramped VW bug at night on the Merritt Parkway, there was that pamphlet from Dachau.
